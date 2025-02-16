Kim Kardashian’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
Kim Kardashian is an undeniable pop culture icon, reinventing what it means to be a socialite and internet personality. The 44-year-old businesswoman, beauty mogul and reality star is constantly serving inspiration for not only her fans but designers, fellow content creators and celebrities. Whether she’s crushing her streetwear style or lounging in swimwear poolside, she’s an in-demand fashionista who always has all eyes on her.
The mom of four, who appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2022, is a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion and influence, so it’s no wonder her various brands—including SKIMS—have been so successful. If you’re looking for inspiration as you do some much-needed shopping, especially for itty bitty bikinis, we’d recommend taking notes from Kardashian. She’s totally changed the game.
In the name of sourcing some fashion inspo, we’re looking back at her 10+ best bikini moments of the last five years. She can never go wrong with a string two-piece.
Her very own SKIMS nude set with gloves for her SI Swimsuit cover
Going for gold in an ab-flaunting two-piece
Serving body tea in a black bikini
A white two-piece in the most scenic location
The faux fur triangle set is unlike anything you’ve seen before
A galactic goddess in silver
Hot in latex for SI Swimsuit
Sun-bathing in hot pink is always the answer
Showing off her enviable backside
Posing in the water to celebrate 40
In the latest chapter of her life—her 40s—the Kardashians star has chosen to prioritize self-love and happiness. “My 40s are about being Team Me,” she told Vogue in 2022. “I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy.” Clearly, in the years since she hit the milestone, she’s stuck to her word. We love to follow along with her everyday updates, whether it’s a new business venture or a new bikini.
Celebrating 40 also came with the opportunity to join the SI Swimsuit brand, which Kardashian called “crazy.”
“I mean, every girl has been obsessed with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers. They are iconic,” Kardashian said while on set for her SI Swimsuit cover shoot. “Every time I would see magazines like this, especially in the ‘90s when I was growing up, it’s always these perfect, tall, thin women. And I just had never been that. I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember just thinking that was so cool. But I still didn’t think that I—I thought that you had to be a professional model, a runway model.”