Kylie Jenner Just Dropped a New Collection With Frankies Bikinis, and We’re Already in Love

Kylie Jenner’s KHY clothing line has partnered with Frankies Bikinis for a second consecutive year, and the resulting collection is a “fever dream.”

Dropping on Tuesday, July 14, the KHY x Frankies Bikinis collaboration marks the mogul’s second foray with the SI Swimsuit-approved brand following their 2025 line. And this time around, Jenner and Frankies Bikinis cofounder Francesca Aiello have turned up the heat on their joint designs, balancing on-trend charm with plenty of unexpected touches.

Per the Frankies Bikinis’s official website, the looks in this drop were “inspired by the Los Angeles we call home,” going on to add, “From long days in Malibu to late nights at Chateau Marmont, the collection draws from favorite vintage pieces in Kylie and Francesca’s personal closets, reimagined through custom prints, metallic finishes and signature textures.”

And this effortlessly cool vibe absolutely comes through in the sweet and sultry pieces, offering a mix of traditional string bikinis and a few push-up options to give you an extra boost of confidence this summer—pun very much intended.

Shop the 2026 KHY x Frankies Bikinis collection

Whether you’re looking to add to your KHY x Frankies Bikinis collection from last year or are merely on the hunt for a trendy new bikini, the brands’ collaboration is definitely worth a peek! You can shop the full line on both KHY and Frankies Bikinis’ official websites, and below we’ve taken the liberty of getting your shopping cart started with a closer look at two of our personal favorite options.

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x KHY Cherish Metallic Push Up Bikini Top, x KHY Mackenzie Metallic String Bikini Bottom | Frankies Bikinis

Starting with the two-piece set Jenner herself called a “dream” bikini, the Cherish Metallic Push Up Bikini Top does precisely what its name suggests. Crafted in a gorgeous metallic fabric with molded cups and built-in padding for extra lift and fullness, the KHY collection introduced three new shades to the classic Frankies Bikinis top: Chrome, Black Chrome and Camo.

While there are several options for coordinating bottoms, our favorites were those modeled alongside the top: the Mackenzie Metallic String Bikini Bottom, which is also available in the same exclusive shades. At the time of this article’s publication, both pieces are offered in sizes XS through XXL.

x KHY Nick Metallic Triangle Bikini Top / x KHY Dove Classic Metallic Bikini Bottom | Frankies Bikinis

If you miss Barbie summer half as much as we do, you’ll quickly understand why the Nick Metallic Triangle Bikini Top and coordinating Dove Classic Metallic Bikini Bottom caught our eye! It doesn’t get more timeless than a triangle bikini, and its adjustable string top allows a custom fit for optimal comfort.

Like the above option, this top also has multiple matching bottoms, but the low-rise front and high-cut leg of this sportier option were a must-have. It’s perfectly on-trend while remaining a playful closet staple you’ll reach for all summer long. At the time of this article’s publication, the top is offered in sizes XS through XXL, while the bottom is offered in sizes XS through XL.

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