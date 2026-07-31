Beach Bags to Elevate Your Poolside Look This Summer: Shop SI Swimsuit’s Picks

A great bag can make or break your day at the beach. A roomy carryall that offers enough space for your SPF, sunglasses, hat, book and wallet? The makings of a great afternoon in the sand. However, if you find yourself juggling your belongings in your hands rather than being able to fit them into your bag, frustration will likely set in quicker than a sunburn.

Here at SI Swimsuit, we know a thing or two about a great beach bag, and lately, we’re completely obsessed with bags by Gunes Swim. The female-founded brand’s offerings are “inspired by the laid-back spirit of the Australian coast,” per the official website, and the handcrafted totes are meant to go from the beach to brunch and back with ease. Below, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, assembled six incredible looks that all center around a fabulous Gunes Swim bag.

With eye-catching colors, internal pockets for staying organized and lightweight, durable construction designed for everyday use, these bags are sure to become your new go-tos.

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Sunset-inspired orange

Orange swimwear and accessories | Etam, Net-a-Porter, Bonnie Clyde, Gunes Swim, Solid and Striped and Reformation

Sweet yellow bikini

Yellow bikini and accessories | Triangl, Myra Swim, Gunes Swim, Farm Rio, Net-a-Porter and Bonnie Clyde

Summer blues

Blue swimsuit and accessories | Monday Swimwear, Net-a-Porter, Gunes Swim, Veronica Beard and Jimmy Fairly

Regal purple vibes

Purple swimwear and accessories | Tropic of C, Gunes Swim, Favorite Daughter, Jimmy Fairly and Net-a-Porter

Burgundy and brown

Burgundy swimwear and accessories | Gooseberry Intimates, Gunes Swim, Aritzia, Linda Farrow, Reformation and Net-a-Porter

Pretty in pink

Pink swimwear and accessories | Triangl, Net-a-Porter, Gunes Swim, SCHUTZ and CHIMI

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