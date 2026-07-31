Beach Bags to Elevate Your Poolside Look This Summer: Shop SI Swimsuit’s Picks
A great bag can make or break your day at the beach. A roomy carryall that offers enough space for your SPF, sunglasses, hat, book and wallet? The makings of a great afternoon in the sand. However, if you find yourself juggling your belongings in your hands rather than being able to fit them into your bag, frustration will likely set in quicker than a sunburn.
Here at SI Swimsuit, we know a thing or two about a great beach bag, and lately, we’re completely obsessed with bags by Gunes Swim. The female-founded brand’s offerings are “inspired by the laid-back spirit of the Australian coast,” per the official website, and the handcrafted totes are meant to go from the beach to brunch and back with ease. Below, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, assembled six incredible looks that all center around a fabulous Gunes Swim bag.
With eye-catching colors, internal pockets for staying organized and lightweight, durable construction designed for everyday use, these bags are sure to become your new go-tos.
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Sunset-inspired orange
- Triangle Bikini Top With Beads, $44.95 and Tie-On Bikini Bottom, $39.95 (us.etam.com)
- Lizzie Fortunato Laguna Gold-Tone Beaded Necklace, $245 (net-a-porter.com)
- Baby Sunglasses, $208 (bonnieclyde.la)
- Sunclay Rope Bag, $56 (gunesswim.com)
- Celeste Short Ecru, $128 (solidandstriped.com)
- Jessica Flat Thong, $198 (thereformation.com)
Sweet yellow bikini
- Sofi Butter Yellow Halter Bikini Set, $119 (triangl.com)
- Leon Sarong, $130 (myraswim.com)
- Bluebell Sky Tote, $82 (gunesswim.com)
- Shell Flat Sandal, $248 (farmrio.com)
- TOTEME Raffia-Like Sunhat, $290 (net-a-porter.com)
- Baby Sunglasses, $208 (bonnieclyde.la)
Summer blues
- Clovelly One Piece, $180 (mondayswimwear.com)
- Faithfull Mora Broderie Anglaise Straight-Leg Pants, $200 (net-a-porter.com)
- Sky Blue Mini Bundle Tote, $71 (gunesswim.com)
- Paracord Charm Bracelet, $145 (veronicabeard.com)
- A.Emery Nolan Leather Sandals, $210 (net-a-porter.com)
- The Wind Sunglasses, $148 (jimmyfairly.com)
Regal purple vibes
- The C Bralette, $70 and Bottom, $70 (tropicofc.com)
- Apple Bundle Tote, $84 (gunesswim.com)
- The Tommy Low-Slung Bermuda, $178 (shopfavoritedaughter.com)
- The Aela Sunglasses, $148 (jimmyfairly.com)
- Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Leather Flip-Flops, $176 (net-a-porter.com)
Burgundy and brown
- One-Piece Tank Cassis, $110 (gooseberryintimates.com)
- Candy Pico Bag, $64 (gunesswim.com)
- Little Moon Sail Linen Pant, $98 (aritzia.com)
- Wrap Sunglasses in Dark Tortoiseshell, $365 (lindafarrow.com)
- Amelia Flat Thong, $148 (thereformation.com)
- Tohum Concha Puka gold-Plated Shell Necklace, $310 (net-a-porter.com)
Pretty in pink
- Este - Pigi Neoprene Scoop Crop Bikini Set, $135 (triangl.com)
- Comme Si Cotton-Poplin Shirt, $295 (net-a-porter.com)
- Violet Sky Tote, $82 (gunesswim.com)
- Naomi Raffia Sporty Sandal, $124.60 (schutz-shoes.com)
- Dele Sunglasses, $220 (chimi-online.com)
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.