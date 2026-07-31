Skip to main content
Swimsuit
Models

Beach Bags to Elevate Your Poolside Look This Summer: Shop SI Swimsuit’s Picks

Our fashion editors assembled six totes and bags that will elevate your summer swimwear.
Cara O’Bleness|
Katie Austin was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Purple swimwear collage.
Katie Austin was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Purple swimwear collage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated, Tropic of C, Gunes Swim, Favorite Daughter, Jimmy Fairly and Net-a-Porter

A great bag can make or break your day at the beach. A roomy carryall that offers enough space for your SPF, sunglasses, hat, book and wallet? The makings of a great afternoon in the sand. However, if you find yourself juggling your belongings in your hands rather than being able to fit them into your bag, frustration will likely set in quicker than a sunburn.

Here at SI Swimsuit, we know a thing or two about a great beach bag, and lately, we’re completely obsessed with bags by Gunes Swim. The female-founded brand’s offerings are “inspired by the laid-back spirit of the Australian coast,” per the official website, and the handcrafted totes are meant to go from the beach to brunch and back with ease. Below, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, assembled six incredible looks that all center around a fabulous Gunes Swim bag.

With eye-catching colors, internal pockets for staying organized and lightweight, durable construction designed for everyday use, these bags are sure to become your new go-tos.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Sunset-inspired orange

Orange swimwear and accessories
Orange swimwear and accessories | Etam, Net-a-Porter, Bonnie Clyde, Gunes Swim, Solid and Striped and Reformation

Sweet yellow bikini

Yellow bikini and accessories
Yellow bikini and accessories | Triangl, Myra Swim, Gunes Swim, Farm Rio, Net-a-Porter and Bonnie Clyde

Summer blues

Blue swimsuit and accessories
Blue swimsuit and accessories | Monday Swimwear, Net-a-Porter, Gunes Swim, Veronica Beard and Jimmy Fairly

Regal purple vibes

Purple swimwear and accessories
Purple swimwear and accessories | Tropic of C, Gunes Swim, Favorite Daughter, Jimmy Fairly and Net-a-Porter

Burgundy and brown

Burgundy swimwear and accessories
Burgundy swimwear and accessories | Gooseberry Intimates, Gunes Swim, Aritzia, Linda Farrow, Reformation and Net-a-Porter

Pretty in pink

Pink swimwear and accessories
Pink swimwear and accessories | Triangl, Net-a-Porter, Gunes Swim, SCHUTZ and CHIMI

More SI Swimsuit fashion content

Published | Modified
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion