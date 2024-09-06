La La Anthony Celebrates ‘Last Seconds of Summer’ in String Two-Piece Swimsuit
While Labor Day weekend typically signals the unofficial end of summer, there’s still a few weeks of the season left on the calendar—and TV personality and actress La La Anthony is taking full advantage.
The 42-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a series of photos clad in a Dior string swimsuit on Instagram on Sept. 4. In the first, Anthony knelt as she braced herself on her hands and gazed into photographer Tomás Herold’s camera lens. She sprawled out across a rock formation in the second slide, closed her eyes in the next pic and was submerged in the surf in the final photo.
Anthony’s dark locks were swept back with a matching scarf worn atop her head, while the focal point of her makeup included flirty lashes and a nude lip. Besides the scarf, she kept her accessories minimal and opted for a few diamond stud earrings and a bright pink manicure.
“last seconds of summer ⏳,” Anthony aptly captioned her IG post.
Tons of The Perfect Find star’s 14.9 million followers chimed into the comments section to hype Anthony up, many of whom left a series of flame emojis as their feedback.
“Wow love,” Tatianna Merritt gushed.
“Looks like a 2000 music video 😍😍😍,” one person noted.
“Absolutely gorgeous 😍,” another fan chimed.
“Yes queen @lala🌹,” someone else added.
Though she didn’t identify her location in the pics, Anthony recently posted a pink string bikini pic from Puerto Rico. While the weather might soon turn cooler, Anthony is still bringing the heat for the time being.