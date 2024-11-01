Lauren Chan Felt So ‘At Home’ While on Set For Her Debut in the Dominican Republic
Lauren Chan was already a star in the fashion industry before she graced the pages of SI Swimsuit. A former features editor at Glamour magazine and at the time cofounder of the size-inclusive and sustainable clothing brand Henning, the Canada native had years of experience in the field. When she traveled to the Dominican Republic with James Macari for her debut in 2023, she had the chance to lean more into her love for modeling. And, Chan truly blew us away with her beauty, radiance, professionalism and posing skills.
“I’m so excited to be a rookie this year,” she said. “I feel like I’ve been a rookie as an athlete many times in my life, and that’s my only other experience kind of being a rookie. And I just feel a lot of the same feelings of being part of a new family and a new team and a new way of thinking and part of this new thing that we all create together. And I just feel really at home.”
For the special 60th anniversary issue this year, Chan dazzled on the shores of Mexico with visual artist Yu Tsai and proved her prowess yet again.
The TV personality and Traitors Canada star is dedicated to using her platform to uplift other women in and out of the industry, champion for diversity and inclusion in all arenas and serve as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Chan is never afraid to call out brands or publications and point out where there’s room for improvement.
“We’ve evolved so much and I think that in fashion right now, we can kind of see a little bit of a slide back away from size inclusion,” Chan continued. “It’s important to remember to keep doing what we do because it’s up to us to keep that top of mind, keep pushing for inclusion, to keep reminding people that they’re not what they look like, so that we don’t get back there because there’s the very real potential to end up that way.”
Below are some of our favorite photos from her SI Swimsuit debut in the Dominican Republic.