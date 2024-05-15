Lauren Chan Reflects on Power of Representation, SI Swimsuit Year Two
Lauren Chan made a magnificent debut in last year’s SI Swimsuit Issue. She came out to the world as gay in a powerful self-penned essay, and posed on the breathtaking beaches of the Dominican Republic. This year, she returned to the fold with another beautiful feature with photographer Yu Tsai in Mexico.
The Canadian model shared a moving and candid message with an Instagram post celebrating the launch of the 2024 magazine, which recognizes six decades of the brand. She touched on the importance of representation and what it means to highlight size-inclusivity as well as the Asian-American community in such a notable magazine. Chan also opened up about body image and shared details about her self-love journey.
View Lauren Chan’s 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
“Being in @si_swimsuit is deeply important to me because I’m able to represent size-inclusion as well as AAPI and queer communities. One thing I specifically want to talk about this year is body image. I can tell from these images (BTS on iPhone by my wonderful glam team @jodieboland and @ryanrichman) that I feel better than ever,” the former Glamour editor wrote. “That’s because I’m in the best place I’ve ever been, mentally: feeling like my authentic self, in love, and seeing time and time again how vulnerability has produced the most beautiful parts of my life. Being in that mindspace has allowed me to feel more comfortable and free on set, modeling in a way that isn’t purely trying to hide my insecurities and instead tap into sexy mode (a new thing for me!). It has also allowed me to show you the unposed, un-glammed version of myself—swipe to the end for a mirror selfie of me at the end of my shoot day—which might seem insignificant to some, but I know that if my teenage self saw a @si_swimsuit model with a lower chest, weight in their midsection, and less in the trunk, I’d have felt less self-conscious from the start.”
Chan, an, entrepreneur, also showed her appreciation for SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day and the rest of the team. “Thank you for continuing your mission of representation with this legendary issue,” she finished. “It means the world to so many of us. ”