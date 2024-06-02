Lauren Chan Rocks Primary Colors on the Miami Swim Week Runway
Lauren Chan returned to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week and took our breaths away yet again. She donned a beautiful asymmetrical one-piece and a cute cobalt blue set and showed off her curves and confidence during her second year walking for SI Swimsuit.
The ’23 rookie, who also posed in Mexico for this year’s 60th anniversary issue, is a proud member of the Asian American and LGBTQ+ communities. She is a former fashion features editor at Glamour magazine and the founder of size-inclusive clothing brand, Henning. The Canada native uses her platform to advocate for diversity in the industry, and she’s never afraid to call out publications and brands who fall short.
Each year, brands and designers have the opportunity to showcase their latest collections at Miami Swim Week. Models gain exposure and can add another runway to their résumés, while attendees get a front-row seat to the hottest event of the season and access to VIP parties.
In anticipation of SI Swimsuit’s runway show, models and staff gathered and celebrated with an outdoor bungalow brunch yesterday morning. Magazine stars attended a pool party alongside cool pop-ups, activations and more, followed by a glamorous VIP welcome dinner and after-party on Friday night.
The women woke up bright and early this morning, and were treated to a high-energy workout class in led by four-time SI Swimsuit model and fitness influencer Katie Austin in partnership with DOGPOUND. Everyone practiced their catwalks with a super fun rehearsal ahead of this evening’s event, and then headed to hair and makeup to get ready for the pre-runway show red carpet, hosted by Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford.