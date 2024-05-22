Lauren Chan Sizzles in Colorful Suits on the Beaches of Mexico
When Lauren Chan wrapped up her SI Swimsuit debut in the Dominican Republic last year, we really thought there was no way she could look more beautiful. The former Glamour editor, of course, dropped our jaws once again when she returned to the fold for the 60th anniversary magazine. She traveled to the breathtaking beaches of Mexico for her feature in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.
The Canadian model served the ultimate summer break vibes as she showed off her impeccable posing skills and donned a series of colorful, metallic, unique bikinis inspired by the swim editorials of the 1980s, paired with fun, dramatic jewelry.
Today, the Henning clothing brand founder uses her platform to advocate for diversity and inclusion in all areas of the fashion and modeling industries. She’s unafraid to call out designers, companies, publications and other sectors that fall short when it comes to representation, and she’s always keeping it real with fans when it comes to her own personal body image struggles and mental health.
“@SI_SWIMSUIT 2024 IS HERE!!! 👙I’m back and better than ever, baby!!! 💪🏼 I feel the most body confident, happiest, and gayest I ever have—which I hope you can tell in these BTS clips, because representing size-inclusion, queer joy, and mental health is the reason I’m here. 🌈✨Covers drop at 8:25am EST!!!” she captioned an Instagram video of marvelous behind the scenes clips from her 2024 photo shoot with Yu Tsai.
Chan’s SI Swimsuit rookie reveal last year was accompanied by a vulnerable, powerful personal essay that she penned, in which she came out to the world as gay.
Below are five phenomenal photos from her shoot in Mexico earlier this year.