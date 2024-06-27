Leni Klum Sipping From a Coconut in a Dainty White Two-Piece Is a Whole Mood
Leni Klum is a beachside vision in an itty-bitty white string bikini on her latest tropical vacation. The 20-year-old model showed off her fresh tan, slim figure and flawless skin as she sipped from a coconut and gazed up at the camera while sitting on a bench in the sand.
Her hair was slicked back into a perfect bun and she opted for the most minimal glam look, including nothing but feathered brows and a glossy lip balm, allowing her natural freckles to shine and deep sea blue eyes to sparkle. Klum accessorized with a trendy milky pink acrylic manicure and dainty diamond earrings.
“🥥👙🤍,” she captioned the June 25 Instagram photo.
While she might be following in her supermodel mother’s footsteps, Heidi Klum is adamant about allowing Leni to craft her own path, while having the benefit of learning from the 51-year-old’s experience in the industry.
“Many kidswear brands wanted to photograph her from a very early age. She wanted to start at the age of 13, and I let her at 16. At 16, kids in the U.S. can drive, so it was O.K. for me to let Leni model—if that’s what she wanted. We discuss everything, I check her offers. I help her choose outfits for events. She usually chooses the outfit I advised her against. I made it clear to her from the start that, as my daughter, she would be a target for the public. Just because she’s my daughter, people who don’t like me might automatically not like her either. She must have a thick skin, but my children have that,” the 1998 SI Swimsuit cover model has said. “I want Leni to have her own experiences—free from any contacts she might have thanks to me. I want her to be able to experience and get to know everything that’s hot now. She has her own style and that’s good—I don’t want her to be like me.”