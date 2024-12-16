Leyna Bloom Was One With Nature During Her SI Swim Shoot in Belize
SI Swimsuit model Leyna Bloom made history with the brand in 2021. Not only did she land the cover of the issue during her first year posing for the magazine, but she also became the first transgender woman to grace the front page. Following her debut with photographer Yu Tsai in Tampa, Fla. she traveled to Belize for her sophomore feature and was captured by Amanda Pratt in Dominica in 2023, for her third time starring in the issue.
In honor of the milestone 60th anniversary publication this year, the Illinois native joined 26 fellow franchise icons for a very special “legends” photo shoot celebrating six decades of SI Swimsuit and all the trailblazing women behind it.
“It means that life took me on a mission, and I arrived to a new home, surrounded by beautiful, powerful women,” she shared about what it means to be a brand legend. “That is a legacy we all understand in some way, coming from Mother Earth, coming from our mothers, and celebrating the beauty of femininity and the intelligence that comes with it. SI Swimsuit and all the women represent all that in all their different likenesses and shapes and sizes, which is what the world looks like. Every conversation you have can change your life and put it on the trajectory where the universe wants it to be. That’s the power we have in this beautiful life. Never limit yourself. Be limitless—you have the ability to be any person you want to be. And no one can say anything because it’s your life. You gotta live.”
Bloom, a trained dancer and hair and makeup artist, is also an actress, best known for her groundbreaking role in Danielle Lessovitz’s Port Authority, which premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and became the festival’s first entry to feature a trans woman of color as the lead. Martin Scorsese and his Sikelia Productions company served as executive producers.
When the model is not busy posing for major brands like Dior, H&M, Moschino and Tommy Hilfiger or acting, she’s a passionate advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and for women of color everywhere. She uses her platform to advocate for opportunities for minorities and social justice reform and is passionate about fighting for equal rights.
Below are some of our favorite images from her sophomore photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Belize. Bloom flaunted her curves and beauty in the most stunning series of colorful, vibrant bikinis, monokinis and one-pieces.