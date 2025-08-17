These 5 SI Swim Looks Will Make You Feel Like You’re Living the ‘Life of a Showgirl’
We have been unable to think about anything but sparkling two-pieces and the color orange since Taylor Swift announced her new album earlier this week, aptly titled The Life of the Showgirl.
And the longer we thought about the incredible aesthetic around Swift’s upcoming album, the more we realized just how many SI Swimsuit models have been in their “showgirl” era before!
So with that in mind, let’s take a look back at just a few of the SI Swimsuit looks that will make you feel like you’re living the glitz and glam of stage life:
Okay, we absolutely had to start the list off with something orange, as Swift has made it abundantly clear this will be the color dominating her newest era.
This shiny, high-cut latex bikini from Oh Polly, combined with the glittering gold jewelry by 8 Other Reasons, knew precisely how to steal the spotlight—just like any seasoned showgirl. Plus, SI Swimsuit staple Danielle Herrington expertly captured the vibe of a dancer in this snapshot, with her breathtaking pose and soft expression adding a level of energetic movement to the overall vibe.
And if any SI Swimsuit model knows how to give ‘em the ol’ razzle-dazzle, it’s definitely Brooks Nader.
This single snapshot taken from her 2025 photo shoot in Bermuda channeled all the sparkle and shine of a woman destined to perform on stage. The striking top piece by JÉBLANC was, of course, the true scene stealer, as it added a next-level theatricality to the ensemble. The glittering green bottoms from It’s Now Cool also complemented the top wonderfully, and they remained on-theme, as Swift paired plenty of green shades with those aforementioned orange shades for the cover art!
Speaking of “orange shades,” we have yet another jaw-dropping orange number on the list, this time modeled by the breathtaking Jasmyn Wilkins—but truth be told, we didn’t pick this look solely for the hue alone.
In truth, the cut of this daring swimsuit captured the essence of showgirl vibes to a tee, as the plunging V-neck and sultry high-cut on the legs provided the one-piece with a unique silhouette and endless opportunity for movement. The delicate strings on the sides were also a sweet detail while still being functional, holding the garment together for an exceptional final snapshot.
Honestly, what else is there to say but “WOWZA?!” Similar to Nader’s earlier seaside ensemble, this mini dress by Santa Brands was like something plucked right out of the 2001 classic Moulin Rouge!
Even the way two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine posed evoked a showgirl feel, with the water droplets making for marvelous background dancers as the sun rays formed the perfect natural spotlight.
And last but certainly never least, we have this Raquelle Pedraza look on the iconic Salma Hayek Pinault, which somehow manages to merge all of the above vibes into one glamorous final photo.
The color orange, the dancer-like movement, the sparkling body jewelry—it’s all accounted for in this frame! There’s no denying that the 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model has that “It Factor” found at the heart of any showgirl, and this single image alone is all the proof you could possibly need.