Salma Hayek Pinault
Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Salma Hayek Pinault is a multi-hyphenate trailblazer who rose to fame in Hollywood in the 1990s. As a Mexican-American actor, director and producer, she is also a passionate advocate for women’s and immigrants’ rights, founding The Kering Foundation alongside husband Francois-Henri Pinault in 2008. The organization supports women survivors of abuse.
Some of Hayek Pinault’s most notable acting roles include 1999’s Wild Wild West, 2002’s Frida, for which she received an Oscar nomination, and a guest spot in Ugly Betty, for which she received an Emmy nomination. She has served as producer on a long list of projects, and in 2003, she made her directorial debut with the TV movie The Maldonado Miracle, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award.
In 1999, Hayek Pinault launched her production company Ventanarosa Productions, which has continued to amplify voices of the Latinx community.
Hayek Pinault makes her debut in SI Swimsuit on the cover of the 2025 issue.