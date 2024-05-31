Lindsey Vonn Exuded Confidence in Mexico During Her Third SI Swimsuit Feature
Lindsey Vonn’s success on the ski slopes didn’t happen over night. The 39-year-old built an impressive decades-long career through hard work and determination. Achieving such great heights—including several Olympic medals, among other accolades—required hours spent in the gym and on the slopes.
She owes her athleticism, in part, to that intensive training. But, though happy to find success on the slopes, her athletic physique wasn’t always something she felt comfortable with, she reflected to SI Swimsuit last year.
For Vonn, taking to the set of SI Swimsuit on three separate occasions was actually a big step on her journey to appreciating her body. “In some ways, it boosted my confidence and made me feel that having a strong and athletic body was not just O.K., but something to be proud of and celebrated,” she told the team in 2023. “Each issue I was in, I was more and more confident, and it’s amazing to see that transformation in the pictures and in myself.”
That greater confidence was more than evident when she set foot on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for her third SI Swimsuit feature, which took place in 2019. Having already posed for two issues, Vonn was calm and confident. She had developed a greater appreciation for her athletic form since her first feature—and she was ready to display that self-assurance for photographer Walter Chin.
And she did just that. Wearing bright swimwear and sporting a bleach blonde beach wave, the Olympic skier posed for stunning photos by the water in Mexico. Here are some of our favorites.