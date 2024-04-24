Lindsey Vonn Sparkles in Sequined Fitted Gown at Laureus World Sports Awards
Tuesday marked the 25th annual Laureus World Sports Awards celebration. Despite recently undergoing reconstructive knee surgery, Lindsey Vonn was, of course, in the crowd. The former professional alpine skier never misses a chance to celebrate her fellow professional athletes. Between attending just about every professional sporting event she can to making appearances at all of the major award ceremonies, the Olympian is nothing if not dedicated to supporting other athletes.
Tuesday night was no exception. Vonn showed up to the black tie event in Madrid for a night of celebrating “the most inspirational sporting triumphs of the year,” according to the awards website. She showed up in style, too. The 39-year-old stepped out for the ceremony in a fitted gold sequined dress, which she wore over a white slip. For the evening, Vonn opted for minimal makeup and a soft wave in her blonde hair.
As always, the former pro made sure to link up with some of the best and brightest faces in the sporting world while she had the chance. In a pair of photos that she shared to her Instagram, Vonn posed alongside professional tennis players Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic and professional soccer player Jude Bellingham.
The Olympic skier was, as she put it, “in the presence of Greatness!” standing beside the impressive athletes. With a historic career behind her—including three Olympic medals and several World Cup podium finishes—we have no doubt that they felt the same way standing next to her.