Lorena Durán Brought Colorful Bikinis, Playful Energy to the Beaches of Puerto Rico
Ananya Panchal
Three-time SI Swimsuit model Lorena Durán made her debut with the brand in 2020, when she traveled to Scrub Island, British Virgin Islands with photographer Josie Clough. She returned to the fold in 2022, and stunned among the landscapes of Montenegro with the help of visual artist James Macari. Most recently, the 30-year-old was captured by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico for the ’23 issue, where she rocked a series of super fun, colorful, ’70s surf culture-inspired bikinis and one pieces.
The Sevilla, Spain native has starred in campaigns for Intimissimi, L’Oreal Paris, Abercrombie, Anthropologie and more major fashion labels. She is best known as the first curve model to model for lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. In her free time, Durán loves boxing and pole dancing to keep her body active, and meditating to keep her mind sound.
“I love Sports Illustrated and the support of women. It’s super important to speak about the life, about the passion,” she told the brand just moment ahead of walking in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week.“I’m so excited because it’s my third year with the magazine, but this is my first [runway] show, and I feel a lot of emotions. “I do a lot of runway [work] in Spain, in New York, but not here with my [SI Swimsuit] family. This runway for SI Swimsuit, it’s super important because I love my family. I’m so excited. I love this place, I love the energy from Miami, the people,” she continues, noting that she also loves the sweet messages she receives from fans. And when you stay here and you meet with the girls in person, it’s like a present for me. I love [to] help a lot of people—it’s my mission with this work.”
Below are six jaw-dropping pics from Durán’s 2023 SI Swim shoot in Puerto Rico.