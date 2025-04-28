Madison Beer Glows in Sweet Green Set for ‘Cosmopolitan’ Digital Cover
Madison Beer looks absolutely divine on the latest digital cover of Cosmopolitan. She wears a stylish matching set and a beautiful pink flower in her hair, making her look like a gorgeous goddess.
The singer dons a stylish sage green button-up shirt and short shorts combo that not only fits her soft and cute aesthetic to a fine degree but also complements her skin tone flawlessly. In addition to the flower, she pairs this look with a dainty cream-colored beaded ankle bracelet, which is a stellar choice for the overall vibe of her outfit.
Her dark brunette hair is worn down the length of her back, inspiring readers to keep their tresses long and healthy. And, last but not least, her makeup deserves just as much praise. From her impeccable dark eyebrows to her assortment of light brown freckles, everything is just chef’s kiss.
With Cosmopolitan, Beer discusses the highs and lows that come with being in the limelight. She touches upon how, although she’s super excited about what this new chapter of her music will bring, she’s equally hard on herself as she only wants to put out projects that are entirely reflective of who she is and the story she seeks to tell.
“I have the highest goals. This is hopefully what solidifies everything for me, whatever that means,” the 26-year-old singer told the outlet. “That’s why it’s been hard to make—there’s a lot of pressure I’m putting on myself. So it’s taking me a second, but it feels exciting. I don’t want to succeed if it means not being who I am. I don’t need people to love me. And I don’t want people to listen to my music if it’s not real.”
In the same breath, however, Beer has some reservations about reaching new heights of success, as she knows the feeling of having everything stripped away from her in a heartbeat.
“Literally the same day my manager dropped me, my lawyer dropped me, and my label dropped me. Everything in my life went away within 12 hours,” Beer recounted. “I was 16 and my label was like, ‘Good luck.’ And I’m like, “You guys just stole years of my childhood that I’ll never get back. And now it’s just ‘good luck’ and ‘have fun’?”
She continued, “Honestly, the hardest part was having these people that I thought really loved me never speak to me again. [....] I felt like I was a dollar sign to them and when I didn’t bring in enough money, they didn’t care about me anymore. Maybe they shouldn’t have signed a 12-year-old without thinking of the consequences of what that was going to do.”
Despite all the hardships she’s faced, she made it out the other side much stronger than she ever imagined herself to be. Now, she embraces the journey, never underestimating her ability to come out on top through it all.
“It’s taken me so long and I’m obviously still doing so much work on myself. But yeah, it’s been a f–––g journey,” Beer expressed. “There’ve been so many situations in my life where I’ve been burned….I’ve been betrayed in every single way. It’s really painful. I guess I just got to a point where I was like, ‘Feel your feelings about it.’ That’s me coping with things.”