We’re Celebrating Mady Dewey’s Birthday With a Look Back at Her Inspiring SI Swim Shoots
To celebrate Mady Dewey’s birthday today, Sept. 19, we’re showcasing the California native’s endeavor with the brand—from Swim Search finalist to SI Swimsuit model.
Dewey—who married her longtime beau, Jack Hillman, this July—made her introduction with SI Swimsuit through its open casting call, Swim Search, during its 2022 cohort. In March of that year, she was deemed one of 13 finalists in the competition and traveled to the Dominican Republic for her first shoot with our team.
“I’ve been a fan of SI Swimsuit since I was 14 years old, but I never thought that it was something that I would be able to do until I saw Camille Kostek,” Dewey told us, three months after her finalist spot was announced. “Seeing her go through the Swim Search process with a similar body type to mine changed everything.”
Shortly after, in a full circle moment, it was Kostek who disclosed that Dewey had won the competition and would be awarded with a rookie appearance in the fold for its 2023 issue. “You might have to practice a little more in the mirror because you have your rookie shoot coming up for 2023,” the brand staple bantered.
So, Dewey headed to Puerto Rico as part of the magazine’s star-studded rookie class, which included three-time models Ellie Thumann and Nicole Williams English and its most recent cover girl, Lauren Chan, among its members.
On the island, the rookie was awestruck by her newest title. She gushed, “I can’t even describe how it feels to be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie. I say it out loud, and I still don’t fully recognize that that’s what’s happening right now. It’s an honor.”
When the full gallery hit newsstands in May, the model penned on Instagram that her experience on set was “one of the most special days of [her] life.”
And before the calendar turned to 2024, Dewey fondly reflected on her endeavor with the brand, from shooting her shot during the open casting call to shooting with photographer Ben Watts as a rookie in the fold. “I had considered applying to Swim Search for years before actually submitting. I was nervous to put myself out there. I think that’s normal,” the model admitted.
But the risk was worth the reward. She declared, “Every step of the journey with [SI Swimsuit], from applying to becoming a rookie, has brought me new perspective, new friends & an opportunity to share my life lessons.”