Maggie Rawlins’s 2021 SI Swimsuit Shoot in Florida Was Absolutely Electrifying
There was something special about 2021. That year, many spectacular models dazzled in front of the camera for SI Swimsuit, delivering incredible features. And one of those features—which deserves a much-needed revisit—showcased none other than Maggie Rawlins.
This blonde bombshell didn’t hold back in her debut shoot in Hollywood, Fla. Photographed by James Macari, her feature was filled with unforgettable, awe-inspiring photos—all of which fit Rawlins’s own definition of what “beauty” truly is. “Beauty, to me, is [...] in the way someone carries themself,” she told SI Swimsuit. “When somebody is so unashamed of who they are, and they just can’t help but be themself, I find that to be super attractive and super beautiful.”
And these five images from her 2021 feature make that definition crystal clear.
Rawlins looked like the biker chick of everyone’s dreams in this snap. That cherry-red leather jacket gave her an undeniable cool girl factor that can’t be matched.
The same sentiment extended to her fashionable black and white swimsuit by Norma Kamali, as it was as flashy as it was dazzling. Together, this was a duo that was compelling enough to turn heads as she strutted her stuff down the streets of Florida.
Those funky sunglasses from the ‘70s everyone knows and loves made a comeback in this image.
The sunglasses made Rawlins look intoxicating, as her smoldering eyes peeked through lime green-tinted lenses. Of course, that neon green bikini top was also noteworthy, bringing boldness to her attire. The cohesion of both green items was stellar.
What’s better than one green bikini? Two! After all, this color certainly allowed Rawlins’s radiance to shine through.
In addition to the pigment being pleasing to the eyes, the classic design of the two-piece was incredibly flattering. A string bikini bottom paired with this halter bikini top was a fire duo, and all around an intriguing combination for a perfect summer outfit.
“Dreamy” is the first word that comes to mind with this alluring white one-piece by LaQuan Smith.
The cut-out located on the bodice was incredible, and the piece allowed Rawlins to show off her toned physique. Add in the long sleeves and the string tied into a neat bow, and it was fascinatingly beautiful. A swimsuit like this would surely go triple-platinum on any swimsuit catwalk.
Rawlins was the life of the party in this fun, shimmering bodysuit.
The opulent piece glistened and sparkled underneath the beloved Florida sun, and the rays didn’t stop there, as they made their way to her face, hitting at just the right angle. This bodysuit was absolutely captivating, and her pose in the garment was sickening, too.