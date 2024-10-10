Malia Manuel Blended Beauty, Grace and Strength on the Waves During Her SI Swimsuit Feature
Each year, the SI Swimsuit Issue plays host to a handful of athletes, who represent a variety of sports across the professional landscape. For some, the setting (usually a beach) and dress code (swimwear) is a far cry from their typical uniforms. In 2022, for example, a handful of WNBA players, including Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart, traveled to St. Thomas for their SI Swimsuit debuts, trading the court for the sand and their uniforms for sleek swimsuits.
For others, though, the SI Swimsuit setting is familiar—comfortable, even. Over the years, the magazine has featured several professional surfers, including Alana Blanchard, Anastasia Ashley, Caroline Marks (the 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist) and Malia Manuel. On set in various beachfront destinations, many took the opportunity to show off their athletic abilities. At least, that’s exactly what Manuel did in Turks and Caicos.
For the Hawai’i native, the experience was novel in some ways (she had never surfed in this particular tropical destination), but familiar in others (she was used to spending her days in swimwear and on the waves). Having grown up admiring the SI Swimsuit models, Manuel was grateful for the opportunity to join them—and she made the most of it, too.
When the professional surfer traveled to the tropical destination for her feature, she didn’t just pose on the beach or stand in the ocean. She took to the waves on a surfboard, flexing her incredible talent before the camera.
Where surfing was concerned, Manuel was a regular—and she proved as much on set. But modeling was relatively new for her. She didn’t shy away from the opportunity, though. On the contrary, she saw it as an important opportunity to prove that athletes can really do it all. In order to be a successful athlete, you don’t need to forego other ambitions. “There’s a way to do both,” she explained on set, “to look good and have grace and style and still look strong and surf incredible waves.”
Not only did Manuel profess as much during her SI Swimsuit feature, but she proved as much, too. On the waves, she showed off her incredible athletic abilities along with her beauty and grace during her photo shoot. The photos themselves are a testament to her ability to do it all. Here are some of the stunning snaps from Manuel’s SI Swimsuit feature in Turks and Caicos.