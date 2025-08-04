Marloes Horst’s Patterned Swimsuits Will Inspire You to Stray From the Basics
When Marloes Horst hit the Madagascar sands in 2014, something magical happened. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wowed with her marvelous poses underneath the golden hues of the sun. The best part of all? Her swimsuits featured bold and vibrant patterns that made her stand out—ones that can still serve as your summer moodboard over a decade later.
11 years later, her debut feature still serves as fashion inspiration for anyone in need of their next swimsuit aesthetic. This shoot from the archives is also great for anyone looking to add more color to their swimsuit drawers. Summer just got a whole lot brighter thanks to the revival of these stunning photos:
The appeal of fuchsia is that it’s a bright hue that pairs well with so many other colors. Case in point, the fuchsia lettuce edges of this bikini complemented the greens, yellows, oranges, reds and whites found in the unique pattern of the ensemble. Everything stood out more because of this underrated color, making a swimsuit like this one an absolute must-have for a beach day.
Orange is a bold color many might mistakenly believe only complements some. However, this couldn’t be any further from the truth. From the tiger-like stripes to the implementation of sky blue as the primary color, this bikini, seen above, proved how anyone can pull off a tangerine shade.
Purple and pink will always be a go-to color combo for us. And when you add some fun texture to the mix, you get a two-piece as fabulous as the one seen above. Horst modeled these fun colors and fun ruffles effortlessly, making us eager to emulate her look.
Waves don’t only have to exist on the ocean. This swimsuit was even more fantastic because of the pattern of various hues, looking like the water behind Horst. It was a unique design that would have anyone stand out against a crowd. What’s more, if you’re not looking for bold colors, the neutral browns made for a timeless bikini suited to last through any and every trend.
Yellow is certainly a popular color on the beach. That’s for good reason, as the vibrancy it provides cannot be beat on a hot summer day. Even so, every now and then, trending colors need something innovative to avoid becoming basic. That’s why this elaborate pattern of different colored diamonds, circles and lines receives a 10/10 from us.