4 SI Swimsuit Looks That We Would Give to the Ladies of ‘Stranger Things’
Before the fifth and final season of Stranger Things debuts to Netflix on Nov. 26, the cast from the television series met up in Los Angeles for its world premiere on Thursday night.
While out in the City of Angels, the stars arrived in a number of showstopping ensembles, as they celebrated the final installment of the beloved program, which first hit screens in 2016. And, to celebrate with them, we’re looking back into the SI Swimsuit archives to find some complimenting swimwear that we would couple with their outfits.
Millie Bobby Brown
Brown’s gown was from Rodarte, she told Variety on the carpet, and played with a number of fashionable fabrics, ranging from sheer lace to a plethora of feather adornments. Its off-the-shoulder style clung to the star’s frame, and she paired the garment with sparkling drop earrings.
What would we pair this look with?
Like the 21-year-old’s ensemble, Georgia Gibbs repped a sheer black suit of the shores of Aruba. The model rocked a plunging D.Bleu Dazzled one-piece, complete with sparkles, during her brand feature.
Sadie Sink
Sink displayed her set of abs in this custom two-piece set from Prada. The satin duo featured a high-waisted skirt—with beaded embellishments sewn into a panel on its waistline—and a satin bralette. Its top, however, was entirely adorned with reflective silver beading.
What would we pair this look with?
Like the satin material of Sink’s set, this MESHKI duo features the same fabric. Yumi Nu tried on the triangle suit, which has miniature pearls along its straps, when she traveled to Belize for her most recent shoot in the fold in 2024.
Maya Hawke
Hawke donned another Prada garment, which she styled over a black bralette and matching black bottoms. The sheer designer dress exhibited a pleated scoop neckline and an elaborate train, and the 27-year-old added a bold rep lip to contrast her two-toned ensemble.
What would we pair this look with?
Olivia Dunne’s Selina Rae Swimwear suit nearly matched the sage green hue of Hawke’s evening apparel. In contrast, the cover model styled the swimwear, which she wore in Portugal, with an oversized chunky cardigan from Hope Macaulay and added a bubblegum pink lip color.
Natalia Dyer
Dyer perfectly complimented the hues of the signage behind her, when she sported this super dynamic Vivenne Westwood gown. Its cherry red shade was detailed with black draping, and she continued to sport the colors with black and silver earrings, red open-toed pumps and a crimson lip.
What would we pair this look with?
Julie Henderson rocked this two-toned suit over a decade before Dyer hit the red carpet. In Seville, Spain, the model repped a vibrant triangle bikini adorned with beaded black detailing and subtle lace.