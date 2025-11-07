Swimsuit

4 SI Swimsuit Looks That We Would Give to the Ladies of ‘Stranger Things’

Today, we’re pairing these archival swimwear looks with some of our favorite ’fits from the show’s Season 5 premiere in Los Angeles.

Bailey Colon

Millie Bobby Brown, Olivia Dunne
Millie Bobby Brown, Olivia Dunne / Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images/Netflix, Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Before the fifth and final season of Stranger Things debuts to Netflix on Nov. 26, the cast from the television series met up in Los Angeles for its world premiere on Thursday night.

While out in the City of Angels, the stars arrived in a number of showstopping ensembles, as they celebrated the final installment of the beloved program, which first hit screens in 2016. And, to celebrate with them, we’re looking back into the SI Swimsuit archives to find some complimenting swimwear that we would couple with their outfits.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Brown’s gown was from Rodarte, she told Variety on the carpet, and played with a number of fashionable fabrics, ranging from sheer lace to a plethora of feather adornments. Its off-the-shoulder style clung to the star’s frame, and she paired the garment with sparkling drop earrings.

What would we pair this look with?

Georgia Gibbs was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by D.Bleu Dazzled.
Georgia Gibbs was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by D.Bleu Dazzled. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Like the 21-year-old’s ensemble, Georgia Gibbs repped a sheer black suit of the shores of Aruba. The model rocked a plunging D.Bleu Dazzled one-piece, complete with sparkles, during her brand feature.

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sink displayed her set of abs in this custom two-piece set from Prada. The satin duo featured a high-waisted skirt—with beaded embellishments sewn into a panel on its waistline—and a satin bralette. Its top, however, was entirely adorned with reflective silver beading.

What would we pair this look with?

Yumi Nu
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by MESHKI. Necklace by Alexis Bittar. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Like the satin material of Sink’s set, this MESHKI duo features the same fabric. Yumi Nu tried on the triangle suit, which has miniature pearls along its straps, when she traveled to Belize for her most recent shoot in the fold in 2024.

Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hawke donned another Prada garment, which she styled over a black bralette and matching black bottoms. The sheer designer dress exhibited a pleated scoop neckline and an elaborate train, and the 27-year-old added a bold rep lip to contrast her two-toned ensemble.

What would we pair this look with?

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. Cardigan by Hope Macaulay. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne’s Selina Rae Swimwear suit nearly matched the sage green hue of Hawke’s evening apparel. In contrast, the cover model styled the swimwear, which she wore in Portugal, with an oversized chunky cardigan from Hope Macaulay and added a bubblegum pink lip color.

Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer / Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Dyer perfectly complimented the hues of the signage behind her, when she sported this super dynamic Vivenne Westwood gown. Its cherry red shade was detailed with black draping, and she continued to sport the colors with black and silver earrings, red open-toed pumps and a crimson lip.

What would we pair this look with?

Julie Henderson was photographed by Alex Cayley in Seville, Spain.
Julie Henderson was photographed by Alex Cayley in Seville, Spain. / Alex Cayley/Sports Illustrated

Julie Henderson rocked this two-toned suit over a decade before Dyer hit the red carpet. In Seville, Spain, the model repped a vibrant triangle bikini adorned with beaded black detailing and subtle lace.

BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

