Gabby Thomas Took Beach Glam to a New Level With Her 2025 Feature at The Boca Raton
Gabby Thomas is one of a kind, and so is the level of summery fashion she brought to her photo shoot at The Boca Raton for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
The professional track and field athlete's swimsuits were pleasantly styled to flatter Thomas, and there’s so much to love about her very first feature with the brand. Below, we’re taking a look back at several standout looks.
Gabby Thomas is a summer style inspiration
Thomas donned pieces of all shapes and colors. Each of them is sure to give bathing suit lovers something to consider adding to their closet for a plethora of reasons. What better way to get a head start on next year’s summer aesthetic than with these beachwear numbers?
Cut-out swimsuits are made for those out there who love to embrace their wild side. Cut-outs make a statement without saying much, so if there’s ever a desire to let an outfit do all the talking when strutting on the beach, this style is an ideal pick.
This particular look, pictured above, takes extravagance to a whole new level, as the cut-outs come together to create a distinct and elaborate pattern in the center. This is definitely a look for the artists and creatives out there.
Thomas’s cut-out one-piece complemented her beauty, sun-kissed skin and toned physique all in one go. Talk about knocking out three birds with one stone.
Additionally, a shimmery swimsuit is another beachwear staple. Thomas’s gleaming ensemble, pictured above, is a surefire way to get some head turns. A bold and brilliant bathing suit is a superb recommendation for those who enjoy dressing up to the nines, no matter the setting.
Such a shimmery suit is extra stunning in front of soothing blue waters, and stands out in the midst of such an ethereal backdrop. Even if you’re not taking a dip in the ocean, and tanning on the warm, golden sands instead, this suit will sparkle so long as the sun is shining in the sky.
Alongside these fine choices, neutral swimsuits are also an incredibly chic choice. Who says muted colors are boring? Thomas's swimsuit proves this is not the case.
Those likely to gravitate toward a sleek and slender shape like this are those who don’t want their swimsuits to interrupt their beach activities. After all, those waves aren’t going to surf themselves, and sometimes, beachgoers need something that’s going to stay in place while giving them those beach babe vibes they desire.
If the goal for your next beach trip is to bring more glam to the sand, Thomas’s SI Swimsuit feature has all the answers beach lovers are looking for.