Marquita Pring Brought Glamour and Greatness to Her 2023 Shoot in Puerto Rico
Marquita Pring’s 2023 Puerto Rico feature is giving us some much-needed comfort, as the warm and summery photo shoot counteracts the cold we’re feeling with this chillier weather. Puerto Rico is also the perfect place to travel when trying to escape the cold—and while we may not be able to take a trip today, these images give us the next best thing.
In addition to the summer vibes her snaps in this shoot radiate, the swimsuits are also noteworthy. No doubt about it, when you see these ensembles, you’ll feel this way, too.
Red, white and blue have never looked more extravagant on a swimsuit. This two-piece leaned more on the artistic side, given the way it took different shapes, sizes and colors and mixed them throughout the garment.
It’s cute and cool—a look that anyone can throw on and get compliments for immediately.
Every beach girlie needs a heavenly-looking bikini in their wardrobe. Look no further than this swimsuit by Tularosa as a place to start.
At face value, it’s a simple white and gold bikini. But when you look closer, you see so many details that make this bikini stand out from the rest. The gold bedazzles, the ring at the center of the bralette, the strings on the bikini bottom and the lovely halter design were all fantastic elements that came together to produce a stunning ensemble.
For those who prefer a reliable, solid color bikini, this pastel green two-piece is calling your name. A color like this is fun and flirty, making anyone who flaunts it feel confident, bringing a smile to their face—just like Pring had for her shoot.
We also recommend this look for those who want something with fuller coverage but still want to feel sultry. Also, the cutout underneath the bikini top gave the swimsuit an alluring edge, as did the plunging neckline.
A crochet swimsuit like this one by Anna Kosturova is a must-have when going to a gorgeous place like Puerto Rico.
The many different colors of the cutout one-piece were vibrant, just like the colors you’ll find on the beach. And, thanks to the florals, this swimsuit would also be an ideal addition for both the spring and summer seasons—when swimsuits thrive the most.
You’re never going to hear us say a T-shirt and string bikini bottom combo isn’t a clever way to bring casual clothing to the beach. We especially love Pring’s Polaroid shirt and the way the rainbow of the top paired with the pink and deep orange colors of the bottom. It was an expertly effortless look.
Puerto Rico next summer sounds like a dream, and this wardrobe already has us ready to shop for swimsuits until we drop for that dream vacation!
