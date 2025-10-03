Swimsuit

Marquita Pring Brought Glamour and Greatness to Her 2023 Shoot in Puerto Rico

The SI Swimsuit model looked unbelievable in these gorgeous garments.

Diana Nosa

Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by JANTHEE Berlin. Necklaces by Brinker + Eliza.
Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by JANTHEE Berlin. Necklaces by Brinker + Eliza. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Marquita Pring’s 2023 Puerto Rico feature is giving us some much-needed comfort, as the warm and summery photo shoot counteracts the cold we’re feeling with this chillier weather. Puerto Rico is also the perfect place to travel when trying to escape the cold—and while we may not be able to take a trip today, these images give us the next best thing.

In addition to the summer vibes her snaps in this shoot radiate, the swimsuits are also noteworthy. No doubt about it, when you see these ensembles, you’ll feel this way, too.

Marquita Pring is wearing a red, white and blue bikini in Puerto Rico.
Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by SHOP BALOU. Earrings by Brinker + Eliza. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Red, white and blue have never looked more extravagant on a swimsuit. This two-piece leaned more on the artistic side, given the way it took different shapes, sizes and colors and mixed them throughout the garment.

It’s cute and cool—a look that anyone can throw on and get compliments for immediately.

Marquita Pring is wearing a white and gold bikini in Puerto Rico.
Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Tularosa. Necklace by ByRoxStudio. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Every beach girlie needs a heavenly-looking bikini in their wardrobe. Look no further than this swimsuit by Tularosa as a place to start.

At face value, it’s a simple white and gold bikini. But when you look closer, you see so many details that make this bikini stand out from the rest. The gold bedazzles, the ring at the center of the bralette, the strings on the bikini bottom and the lovely halter design were all fantastic elements that came together to produce a stunning ensemble.

Marquita Pring is wearing a pastel green bikini in Puerto Rico.
Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Seea. Earrings by Jennifer Meyer. Necklaces by ANNI LU and ByRoxStudio. Socks by Ben Watts. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

For those who prefer a reliable, solid color bikini, this pastel green two-piece is calling your name. A color like this is fun and flirty, making anyone who flaunts it feel confident, bringing a smile to their face—just like Pring had for her shoot.

We also recommend this look for those who want something with fuller coverage but still want to feel sultry. Also, the cutout underneath the bikini top gave the swimsuit an alluring edge, as did the plunging neckline.

Marquita Pring is wearing a multi-colored crochet bikini in Puerto Rico.
Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

A crochet swimsuit like this one by Anna Kosturova is a must-have when going to a gorgeous place like Puerto Rico.

The many different colors of the cutout one-piece were vibrant, just like the colors you’ll find on the beach. And, thanks to the florals, this swimsuit would also be an ideal addition for both the spring and summer seasons—when swimsuits thrive the most.

Marquita Pring is wearing a cropped T-shirt and a patterned bikini bottom in Puerto Rico.
Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Roxy. Shirt by Polaroid. Earrings by Jennifer Meyer. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

You’re never going to hear us say a T-shirt and string bikini bottom combo isn’t a clever way to bring casual clothing to the beach. We especially love Pring’s Polaroid shirt and the way the rainbow of the top paired with the pink and deep orange colors of the bottom. It was an expertly effortless look.

Puerto Rico next summer sounds like a dream, and this wardrobe already has us ready to shop for swimsuits until we drop for that dream vacation!

Sign up for the SI Swimsuit newsletter here.

More Marquita Pring:

feed

Published
Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

Home/SwimNews