Maura Higgins Says She’ll ‘Never Underestimate’ the Power of This Beauty Treatment

Maura Higgins shared her go-to beauty and skincare essentials with L’Officiel Monaco for the outlet’s latest digital cover story, and we’re all ears.

Best known for her time on reality TV, Higgins skyrocketed to stardom with appearances on popular shows like Love Island and The Traitors US. Most recently, she’s been delighting viewers on the dance floor with her dazzling turn on Season 35 of ABC’s hit competition, Dancing With the Stars. Alongside her pro partner Mark Ballas, the duo has consistently earned top marks from the judges, and last week they scored the first 9 of this season with their wonderful waltz to Mariah Carey’s “If It’s Over.”

Outside the ballroom, the star is also a member of the SI Swimsuit family. She first joined the brand this May, strutting her stuff on the catwalk at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami (which fans can still stream now on Hulu and Disney+).

As noted above, Higgins continued her fashion-forward takeover this week after L’Officiel Monaco published her stylish cover story. For the front-page feature—photographed by Jana Schuessler and styled by Maegan Campbell—the model wore a unique jumpsuit-style look entirely from Versace. The sleek black ensemble featured swirled white piping around the bust for a vintage vibe, while her statement belt and shimmering jewelry added extra sparkle.

After publication, the model shared the cover on Instagram, where fans and fellow SI Swimsuit stars flooded the comments to applaud the luxe look. “That girl ❤️❤️❤️,” SI Swimsuit legend and fellow DWTS alum Brooks Nader penned. Meanwhile, two-time SI Swimsuit model Ali Truwit added, “SO GOOD!!!!!!”

Alongside the breathtaking fashion spread, Higgins also sat down with L’Officiel Monaco for an in-depth interview. There, she opened up about everything from the rigorous DWTS schedule to her future career goals.

During the conversation, the model was also asked to share her beauty and skincare “essentials,” candidly telling the outlet, “Plenty of hydration, oils, serums and SPF are always essentials for me. And I’ll never underestimate what a good spray tan can do!” To read Higgin’s full L’Officiel Monaco cover story, click here.

This week, Higgins will return to our screens when she and Ballas hit the ballroom floor for Week 5 of DWTS to tackle the “Super Bowl Night” theme. Tune in to ABC on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action.

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