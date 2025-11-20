Megan Fox Wore This Brown Leather Ensemble for Her SI Swimsuit Feature: Get the Look on Sale
When Megan Fox graced the cover of SI Swimsuit back in 2023, her countless incredible looks became instant favorites of the brand.
Still, one swimsuit in particular has always stood out as an exceptional set, thanks to its unique all-leather look and gorgeous detailing—and two years later, that very same two-piece is not only still available for purchase, but currently on sale!
The actress and Y2K style icon—who is best known for her roles in several early-2000s favorites, including Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Jennifer’s Body, the Transformers franchise and more—joined the brand for the first time in the Dominican Republic, where she posed for photographer Greg Swales. For her first-ever feature, Fox had a specific aesthetic in mind that she hoped to bring to life in her snapshots, opening up about her goals with SI Swimsuit while taking over the tropical seaside.
“Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure. I have a vision in my head that I’m trying to achieve, so we’ll see if it pans out for me,” Fox told the brand while on set for the shoot in 2023. “What I most want people to know is that I’m a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast.”
For the sun-soaked feature, the superstar modeled an array of gorgeous beach-ready pieces and accessories. While every look the actress donned was a one-of-a-kind, headline-worthy moment, one of our absolute favorite looks from the entire shoot had to be the textured brown leather bikini she sported from fan-favorite brand Frankies Bikinis.
This two-piece is just as stylish today as it was back in 2023—and as luck would have it, it’s currently still available for purchase and on sale ahead of Black Friday.
Tia Leather Look Triangle Bikini Top ($85, on sale for $68)
Available in a size XS through XL, the brand’s official website notes that—while this piece may look like leather—it’s actually crafted with a “better-than-leather fabric” made from 87% Polyamide and 13% Elastane for the perfect amount of stretch. The triangle cut gives that classic string bikini shape, while the eyelet details around the bust act as the perfect accent for a piece that’s equal parts timeless and modern. The top is currently available in three colors, including the cocoa shade Fox originally wore for her shoot.
Mackenzie Leather Look String Bikini Bottom ($85, on sale for $68)
The matching bottoms are also available in an XS through an XL, though they come in a wider array of colors, including animal prints, florals and solid closet staples. The cocoa pair Fox sported with her Tia Leather Look Triangle Bikini Top is also still available today, and was crafted from the same unique mix of fabrics for the ultimate cohesive final look. The brand’s site specifically highlights the bottoms’ “cheeky coverage,” which provides a flattering silhouette without sacrificing any style.