Megan Fox Sends Fans Into a Frenzy After Posting New Photos on Instagram

Megan Fox just sent fans into a frenzy with a single social media post.

According to InStyle, it’s been “nearly two years” since the actress and SI Swimsuit cover model—who joined the magazine for her debut shoot in the Dominican Republic back in 2023, sharing cover spot honors with Kim Petras, Martha Stewart and Brooks Nader—posted a new photo set. She’d also wiped her Instagram account of all past photos and unfollowed all other accounts, leaving her profile empty in the time since.

However, that changed on Tuesday, March 3, when Fox stopped by the social media platform to share a collection of sultry snapshots, telling fans via her Instagram story, “i’m alive. new pics just dropped.”

Fox returns to Instagram

In the new five-photo carousel, which the actress captioned “everything is more beautiful because we are doomed,” Fox appeared against a stark white backdrop in an all-black look comprising a fitted black corset-style top with garters attached. She also sported thong-style bottoms and semi-sheer, thigh-high tights, which were then connected to the top by the aforementioned garters. The ensemble was accessorized further with a pair of matching platform heels, a thick leather choker studded with silver details and several silver rings on her hands.

Her makeup centered on a cat-eye eyeliner glam, complete with matte skin, a pop of pink on her cheeks and a natural lip. Her long, dark tresses were styled with a slight curl at the ends for volume, parted down the center to further accentuate the punk rock, Y2K vibes of the overall ensemble. At the end of the carousel on slide five, Fox included a short video clip where she could be seen shaking her hair behind her as she readied herself for the photos, staring down the camera.

You can view Fox’s post on Instagram here.

Fans rally around Fox

Despite only being up on the app for about four hours at the time of this article’s publication, Fox’s post has already accumulated over 1.5 million likes and 26k comments—and counting. And one quick look at the comment section shows just how excited the actress’s fans are to see her return to Instagram.

“MOTHER IS BACK!!!!” One fan proclaimed.

“We missed youuuu,” another user added.

“WE LOVE MEGAN IS BACK BUTTON ——>,” another follower declared.

“Fine I’ll go watch Jennifer’s Body again,” one commenter joked.

With that said, fans of the actress weren’t the only ones sharing their thoughts on the sultry photo set in the comment section. Fox’s former beau, Machine Gun Kelly—whom the actress was previously engaged to and shares a child with—also stopped by, writing, “stoked i have your phone number.”

