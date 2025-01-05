Model, Content Creator Melissa Wood-Tepperberg Embodied Mother Nature in Dominica
Melissa Wood-Tepperberg truly embodied the essence of Mother Nature during her breathtaking SI Swimsuit feature in Dominica. The 2023 rookie, who was photographed by Yu Tsai on the lush Caribbean island, stunned in a series of earthy and ethereal looks that paid homage to the natural beauty of her surroundings.
The founder of the popular MWH wellness and workout platform exuded elegance and strength in every shot. One standout look featured a delicately woven fishnet two-piece from Andi Bagus, complete with a cropped tank and a micro-skirt that perfectly captured her carefree, bohemian spirit. The New York native posed effortlessly amid waterfalls and dense tropical foliage, radiating confidence and peace as she blended seamlessly with the environment.
The mom of two, who shares her kids Elanor and Benjamin with husband Noah, has built a brand around mindfulness and intentional living. Her SI Swimsuit debut was a celebration of her personal growth and a testament to her advocacy for body positivity and self-love, proving that beauty is timeless and ageless.
“It feels so beyond incredible to be a Sports Illustrated rookie. I can’t fully believe it, but then I can believe it because I’m here and I’m doing it, and it just feels phenomenal. Being with Yu Tsai and MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief] and the entire team, I have to say that I felt so entirely supported throughout every single step of the way. It’s like working with a well-oiled machine, and I just felt like I was able to fully be myself and bring forward the real me in the most effortless way with incredible direction,” the 42-year-old gushed while on set. “I feel so good about [my images]. I think the Melissa in her 20s looked at 40 [like] … if you don’t reach things by the age of 40, that was it. That was the old mentality that I had, and now I’m just scratching the surface. Like things get better; you become more yourself at this age. So I feel really good about it. I am the most confident now that I’ve ever been in my entire life.”
Below are seven of our favorite images from the New York native’s debut with the brand in Dominica.