5 SI Swimsuit Mermaidcore Moments From Fiji That We’re Resurfacing for Pisces Season
The Old Farmer’s Almanac declares today, Feb. 20, as the official start of Pisces season, and in turn, we’re breaking out a slew of SI Swimsuit shoots from the archive that are perfect for the occasion.
When it comes to their apparel, per Astrostyle, the “dreamy sign is connected to the ethereal realm, and some Pisces draw sartorial inspiration from mermaids, fairies, angels and other magical creatures.” The outlet then recommended a few standout options when it came to clothing, such as “filmy layers, sequined shrugs [and] floaty dresses that shimmer and sparkle.”
Symbolized by a pair of fish, of course, our minds raced back to this SI Swimsuit 2017 location, when five brand models touched down in Fiji, and all embodied their inner mermaids on set. Take a look at just some of their stellar shots and eye-catching seaside ensembles.
Bo Krsmanovic
Krsmanovic notched two shoots for SI Swimsuit 2017—one in Finland and one in Fiji. During the latter, the model tried on a glittery one-piece from Cengiz Abazoglu, adorned with gold sequins, which quite literally shined as she moved with the breeze in this frame captured by photographer Yu Tsai.
Danielle Herrington
Herrington, who was crowned an SI Swimsuit Legend in 2024, scored her rookie campaign with the brand as part of its 2017 issue. The following year, she notched her first cover spot and appeared in three more in-print issues before she was given the legendary title in Hollywood, Fla.
Kate Upton
Upton graced the cover of SI Swimsuit 2017, marking her third front-page appearance with the brand. On-location, she repped this sequins-filled suit from HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID as one of her many mermaid-coded looks, and notched her fourth cover appearance seven years later in 2024.
Ashley Graham
One year after her history-making cover photo shoot in Turks & Caicos, Graham traveled to Fiji for her sophomore SI Swimsuit campaign. In this frame, she lounged on a coastal boulder in a matching d.bleu.dazzled duo, adorned with multicolored iridescent gems. The model rounded out her consecutive three-year stint in the fold in Nevis the year following.
Hannah Ferguson
Ferguson’s four-year streak with the brand came to an end after she touched down in Fiji for her most recent SI Swimsuit shoot. The model, who made her debut in St. Lucia in 2014, donned this plunging, textured d.bleu.dazzled top paired with high-legged bottoms from the same label.