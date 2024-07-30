Model, Entrepreneur Winnie Harlow Turned Up the Heat in the Bahamas
Supermodel Winnie Harlow was totally in her element in Great Exuma, Bahamas when she graced the pages of the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue. She posed for photographer Laretta Houston on the breathtaking, sandy shores of the the Caribbean country. The 30-year-old brand legend, who just celebrated her milestone birthday on July 27, developed a skin condition called vitiligo when she was just 4 years old, and today, the Canada native serves as representation and a public spokesperson for the community.
She is also a staple in the fashion and modeling industries, and came in sixth place in the 2014 season of America’s Next Top Model. The Victoria’s Secret runway alumna has landed on the covers of publications likeVogue Arabia andVogue Netherlands. Harlow is also the founder and CEO of skin and suncare brand Cay Skin. She launched the award-winning company in May 2022, with a focus on creating products that were not only suitable for all complexions, but also beneficial for all skin types.
“I am most excited about continuing to grow and develop Cay Skin. Stepping into my new role as a business owner has challenged and excited me in ways I hadn’t previously experienced as a model and I love encouraging the next generation of young Black female entrepreneurs to follow their business instincts too,” she shared while on location of her 2024 legends photo shoot in Florida. “Sharing our stories and, in turn, putting ourselves in someone else’s shoes [is so important]. Our stories and experiences are so helpful when shared.”
Below are five of our favorite throwback pics from Harlow’s photo shoot with Houston in the Bahamas.