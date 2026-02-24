Molly Sims Shares Stylish Snaps From Family Trip to Florida: Replicate the Look
If you’re heading to the coast this winter, SI Swimsuit legend Molly Sims recently shared a few warm-weather pieces she’s found herself gravitating toward that you should check out.
After sharing 19 snaps from her “family field trip” to the Sunshine State on Instagram, the longtime model took to her story for a Q&A, where she disclosed some of her staple summertime items.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
If you’re eyeing the model’s eyewear, seen in the 11th image of her carousel, Sims disclosed that she is repping 3 Dots Pilot Sunglasses ($460) from Celine. She wrote on her story, along with a link to the sunnies, “An investment pair, but as you can see, I wear them almost every day.”
Additionally, another user asked the model for a “good pair of white jeans,” to which Sims responded with the Penny High Rise Wide Leg Jean ($168) from Pistola in the shade Blizzard.
And while Sims has yet to share the details behind her plunging one-piece swimsuit, which she styled on the post’s cover slide, we’d recommend snagging Milly’s Cutout Crochet Trim One-Piece ($325) to match the brand model.
Sims at SI Swimsuit
Sims is more than familiar with how to style swimwear. She photographed with SI Swimsuit every year from 2000 to 2004, and then again in 2006. Nearly two decades later, in 2024, she was deemed a brand legend in Hollywood, Fla., as part of the magazine’s 60th Anniversary issue.
“When I got the offer to return, I mean, I truly couldn’t believe it,” Sims penned to Substack following the feat. “I first started modeling for SI Swim in the early 2000s, and continued modeling for them for about 6 years. Modeling for SI quite literally changed my life. It projected not only my modeling career, but my entire life down a route I would have never reached without them.”
She later gushed about her fellow group of models that scored the title with her, adding, “These are women that are legends not because they look stellar in a swimsuit (which tbh, they do). It’s about everything they have accomplished—they’re multihyphenates, moms, entrepreneurs, business owners, body positivity advocates and so, so much more. Wearing all these hats, and navigating this crazy world... THAT is what truly makes a LEGEND, and I’m so grateful to have been a part of this issue.”
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!