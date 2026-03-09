Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Drops Resort-Ready Vacation Line: Shop Our Picks

With daylight saving time beginning this past weekend, one thing’s for sure: our dear friend, the sun, is officially back! And Kim Kardashian was certainly ready to celebrate the star’s return.

In case you missed it, on March 5, Kardashian’s SKIMS brand shook fashion fans right out of their winter slumber with their latest drop. In celebration of spring’s imminent arrival, the brand released the Vacation Shop: a colorful array of swimsuits and seaside clothing designed to ensure your 2026 spring and summer seasons are equal parts stylish and comfortable.

The line is filled with countless cool options, whether you’re looking for a beautiful bikini or an outstanding one-piece, and includes everything you’d need for a luxe, resort-ready vacation. From chic cover-ups to daring dresses to unique accessories, SKIMS’ new Vacation Shop has us more excited than ever to dive into the water, despite the still-chilly temperatures.

Shop our picks

As noted above, when it comes to the collection, there’s plenty of fun and flirty options to choose from, whether you prefer basking on the beach in a bikini or partying by the pool in a chic cover-up.

While the entire line is absolutely worth a peek so you can tailor your shopping experience to your needs, we here at SI Swimsuit have gone ahead and picked out a few of our personal favorite options based on style, just in case you’re looking for a little guidance before you commit to that “Add to Bag” button.

TRIANGLE BIKINI TOP - Aqua Ombre Snake | SKIMS

DIPPED TIE BIKINI BOTTOM - Aqua Ombre Snake | SKIMS

You truly cannot go wrong with a classic triangle string bikini—trust us! For the 2026 swimwear drop, SKIMS offers an exciting collection of new colors and patterns, with our personal favorites being a tie between the Aqua Ombre Snake colorway and the Airbrush Beach Scene colorway. Still, if a pattern feels a little too intimidating, both pieces are also offered in classic black. Both the bikini top and matching bottom are currently offered in sizes XXS through 4X.

LAYERED PLUNGE BIKINI TOP - Navy Contrast | SKIMS

LAYERED TIE SIDE BIKINI BOTTOM - Navy Contrast | SKIMS

If your personal style leans a little more sporty, SKIMS has you covered with their layered options. The layered swimwear look had a boost in popularity last summer after it was spotted on several stylish celebrities, including Dua Lipa, and it promises to make a comeback this year thanks to its effortlessly cool silhouette. SKIMS offers the style in two colorways: Navy Contrast (navy and gray) and Henna Contrast (cocoa and pastel pink). Given the push-up style of the top, the piece is offered in bra sizes, ranging from 30A through 38F, with the matching bottom available in XXS through 4X.

PLUNGE ONE PIECE - Cerulean | SKIMS

And your vacation-ready bag wouldn’t be truly packed without a stellar one-piece swimsuit option. SKIMS has a few on offer this season, with one of the most daring being this plunging number. Available in four shades, including an eye-popping Cerulean, the sultry swimsuit is the perfect addition to your wardrobe for days you’re not feeling a bikini, but still want to shine on the shoreline. Several sizes are already sold out across the four colorways at the time of this article’s publication, but keep an eye on your favorites in case the site restocks before summer!

MESH COVER-UPS LONG DRESS - Cyan Fk Body Print | SKIMS

Last but never least—and perhaps the most underrated part of any seaside style—the cover-up. SKIMS is switching things up this year, embracing a cool mesh look in a few of its options, with this semi-sheer maxi dress being one of them. Available in sizes in XXS through 4X, this head-turning piece will take you right from the pool to the resort bar with ease. Per the brand’s site, the cover-up is “defined by Forbidden Kn0wledge’s bold body prints and our new mesh fabric” to optimize both style and comfort.

You can check out the full SKIMS Vacation Shop here.

