Natalie Portman Reveals the Surprising Way Rihanna Helped Her Through Her Divorce
Natalie Portman visited the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday evening, and in addition to playing a round of Catchphrase, shared an honest reflection about meeting Rihanna earlier this year.
The Oscar Award-winning actress and Grammy Award-winner crossed paths back in January when they met outside of a Paris Fashion Week event. Luckily, the exchange was caught on camera as the two hyped one another up.
“You’re one of the hottest b------ in Hollywood forever,” Rihanna told Portman at the time. “You do the most innocent look and I’m like, ‘ahhhh!’”
“I’m going to black out,” Portman responded. “I love you and I listen to your music all the time.”
While on the late night show earlier this week, Portman told Fallon that the moment was an incredibly special one, and gave her a boost while she was navigating a divorce.
“I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad b----,” the Lady in the Lake star quipped. “It was, it was exactly what I needed.”
Portman finalized her divorce from ex-husband Benjamin Millepied this spring. The two tied the knot in 2012 and share two children, Aleph and Amalia.
Several fans chimed in to the comments section of the Instagram post that the official Fallon Tonight account shared to offer support for the major girl power moment.
“Talk about some woman-power-strength moments! YEAAAASSSSS!” one person chimed. “Way to lift one another and straighten one another’s crowns ✨️💫✨️🙌✨️💫✨️.”