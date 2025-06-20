Nicole Williams English and Jena Sims Agree on This Summer Beach Bag Essential
While we’ve been in summer mode for a few weeks now, the season officially starts today. So, to celebrate, it’s time to pack our beach bags—and we’re looking to several SI Swimsuit models for inspiration.
Whether you’re carrying a tote from the Sports Illustrated x Oh Polly collection or are hauling your favorite carry-all to the sand this summer, there are a few staples that belong in everyone’s summer beach bag. For example, SPF, sunglasses, a towel and a hat are a few obvious essentials. If you’re SI Swimsuit models Jena Sims or Nicole Williams English, your beach bag also contains a crucial item: an extra bikini.
“I [always] have an extra bikini in my bag,” Sims told us during Swim Week events in Miami. In addition to sunscreen, setting spray and a charging block, she likes to have a spare suit on hand in case she wants to get in the water with her son, Crew. “You don’t want be walking around in a wet bathing suit,” she added of having a change of clothes at the ready.
Similarly, Williams English has an additional suit in her beach bag at all times, too.
“I always have, like, a bikini change,” she said. “I always bring a different top just in case, because you never know. You go swimming or you’re in the saltwater in the ocean and then you go to the pool, so I always have a change [of clothes].”
The 2023 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year is also ready to heal her sore feet with a first-aid kit in her beach bag. “I always have Band-Aids because I always somehow manage to wear uncomfortable shoes to a beach party, and so I always carry my little first-aid kit,” she added. “I always carry Band-Aids, a bottle of water [and] a digital camera.”