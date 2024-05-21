Nicole Williams English and Larry English Celebrated Their 7th Wedding Anniversary With SI Swimsuit
Nicole Williams English and Larry English celebrated seven years of marriage while at the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue launch week celebrations in Florida. The model, who was named Rookie of the Year in 2023, and the former NFL player the knot on May 19, 2017 at the Montage Laguna Beach.
The two-time brand star, who made her debut with the franchise in Dominica last year, when she posed while seven months pregnant, returned to the fold this year. She traveled to Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai for her feature in the 60th anniversary issue.
The 40-year-old model and the 38-year-old athlete welcomed their baby girl, India Moon, in January 2023.
“Celebrating @si_swimsuit 💫⭐️ (and our 7 year wedding anniversary) ❤️,” Williams English captioned a stunning Instagram post from Friday evening’s festivities that she shared with her 2.3 million followers. She donned a marvelous, bold netted dress featuring an off-the shoulder neckline, backless detailing, long sleeves and waist cut-outs.
The Nia Lynn designer showed off her impeccable slim figure in the skin-tight gray number from UNNAMED and accessorized with chunky silver bangles from Alexis Bittar and metallic Jessica Rich stilettos. The entire look was styled by Parker Blaine. Meanwhile, her husband opted for a more casual ensemble, with a white graphic tee and dark wash jeans.
“LOVE THIS DRESS AND U,” Katie Austin commented.
“I miss you guys already,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day added.
“Happy 7!!!” Lauren Chan wished.
“Literally glowing!!! Angel!” Becca Ingle exclaimed.
“This look is everything 😍😍,” Sophia Pierson chimed.
“Mom & Dad🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Melissa Molinaro wrote.