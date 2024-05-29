Nicole Williams English Gears Up for Miami Swim Week With Stunning Photos From Mexico
Miami Swim Week officially starts today, and Nicole Williams English can’t contain her excitement. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who was named Rookie of the Year in 2023, returned to the fold after traveling to Mexico for this year’s 60th anniversary issue.
The mom of one, who shares her baby girl, India Moon, with husband Larry English, famously announced the news of her pregnancy with the athlete on the runway show catwalk in 2022. Last year, the Canadian model walked the runway with her young daughter in her arms.
The 40-year-old is set to strut her stuff once again at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach, and we have no doubt she will absolutely blow us away. She teased the forthcoming moment in an Instagram post on May 28.
“Swim Week …we are coming in hot! 🔥 @si_swimsuit,” the Nia Lynn founder captioned an Instagram carousel that she shared with her 2.3 million followers. In the photos, Williams English posed for photographer Yu Tsai and donned a fiery red bedazzled string bikini set from Santa Brands.
Red Triangle Dahlia Bikini, $185 (santa-brands.com)
“Looking gorgeous!” Sharina Gutierrez commented.
“Can’t wait!!” Jena Sims exclaimed.
“A MILF,” Kamie Crawford declared.
“I can’t even 🥵🌶️😍,” Nicole Scherzinger chimed.
“Hot,” Yu Tsai wrote.
“I cannot believe that I am the 2023 Rookie of the Year,” Williams English gushed last December. “I can’t believe I’m saying that, honestly, this ride just keeps getting better and better and better. I’m sure if you guys have been following me, you guys know that being in Sports Illustrated, even just being a rookie, gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated, being amongst all those iconic, beautiful amazing, strong women... This has been my ultimate goal throughout my whole career. This is why I started, this is where I wanted to be, this was my biggest dream, and that I’m living out my dream right now is just blowing my mind. I don’t even have words.”