Swimsuit

Nicole Williams English Shares Peek Inside Relaxing Self-Care Routine—Shop the Products

The SI Swimsuit model challenges you to give yourself a much-needed self-care moment.

Diana Nosa

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Indah. Necklaces by Jacquie Aiche and Ettika
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Indah. Necklaces by Jacquie Aiche and Ettika / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Self-care will be important for promoting mental and physical wellness. Nicole Williams English knows this to be true, as she recently opened up about how she took a break from the daily stresses, using a moment of silence to catch up with her relaxing regimen.

See Williams English’s self-care video here.

Nicole Williams English attends the 25th anniversary of Angeleno Magazine party
Nicole Williams English / Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Williams English’s latest Instagram post was an in-depth look at her self-care process. From haircare to skincare, she gave proper attention to these areas to ensure maximum tranquility. She also encouraged her followers to treat themselves to something similar so that they too can experience some much-needed inner and outer peace.

“Working on self-care in moments when I get a little alone time (which is not often). It’s the one thing I struggle with the most. I tend to give all of me to everyone else BUT myself,” the three-time SI Swimsuit model wrote in the caption. “So, here is what I did today for the hour that India took her nap, and I feel like myself again. I challenge you to try it! 😅”

Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English attends the 20th anniversary celebration of the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP Gala at Ron Burkle’s Greenacres on September 27, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Williams English’s must-have products

Self-care is a beautiful act of investing in the body and mind to unwind. Having trusted products can help ensure unwinding goes as smoothly as possible, while still guaranteeing favorable results. Here’s a look inside English’s go-to products for her self-care regimen, as seen in her Instagram video.

Body care products

During the shower, giving the body a nice scrub ensures that all the dirt and dead skin from the day is expunged. After the shower, the body absolutely needs moisture added back in following the deep scrub, which is why Williams English follows up her scrub with a body oil—not just for hydration, but also for radiance.

Osea
Osea / Osea
  • Body Scrub: Osea Undaria Cleansing Body Polish ($48)
  • Body Oil: Clarins Aroma Tonic Treatment Oil - Visibly Firming Toning + Tightening Body Oil ($74)
  • Body Perfume: Juliette Has a Gun Miami Shake ($34-$115)

Face care products

For facial care, Williams English used an array of products, all of which target specific locations. She then used items like a massage orb and a Gu Sha roller to massage the products into the skin.

111SKIN
111SKIN / 111SKIN
  • Face Mask: 111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask ($85-$240)
  • Eye Patches: Mario Badescu Hydrogel Under Eye Patches ($22)
  • Serum: Dr. Nigma Serum No. 1 ($185)
  • Moisturizer: Alastin Regenerating Skin Nectar ($258)
  • Second Moisturizer: Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream ($98-$550)
  • Facial Mist: Allies of Skin Molecular Saviour Probiotics Treatment Mist ($68)

Hair care products

Williams English’s dark tresses look nice and healthy for a reason. Each product she used offers moisture, strength, shine and just about everything the hair needs to thrive. After she completed her hair care steps, she used a Dyson hair dryer (though any will do!) to style her hair.

OLAPLEX
OLAPLEX N°.4FINE BOND MAINTENANCE® SHAMPOO / OLAPLEX

Williams English showed you the way; now you do the rest! So sit back, relax and enjoy some self-care this weekend—you deserve it!

Sign Up. Swim Edit newsletter. Get SI Swimsuit’s Free Newsletter. light

More Nicole Williams English:

feed

Published |Modified
Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

Home/SwimNews