Nicole Williams English Shares Peek Inside Relaxing Self-Care Routine—Shop the Products
Self-care will be important for promoting mental and physical wellness. Nicole Williams English knows this to be true, as she recently opened up about how she took a break from the daily stresses, using a moment of silence to catch up with her relaxing regimen.
See Williams English’s self-care video here.
Williams English’s latest Instagram post was an in-depth look at her self-care process. From haircare to skincare, she gave proper attention to these areas to ensure maximum tranquility. She also encouraged her followers to treat themselves to something similar so that they too can experience some much-needed inner and outer peace.
“Working on self-care in moments when I get a little alone time (which is not often). It’s the one thing I struggle with the most. I tend to give all of me to everyone else BUT myself,” the three-time SI Swimsuit model wrote in the caption. “So, here is what I did today for the hour that India took her nap, and I feel like myself again. I challenge you to try it! 😅”
Williams English’s must-have products
Self-care is a beautiful act of investing in the body and mind to unwind. Having trusted products can help ensure unwinding goes as smoothly as possible, while still guaranteeing favorable results. Here’s a look inside English’s go-to products for her self-care regimen, as seen in her Instagram video.
Body care products
During the shower, giving the body a nice scrub ensures that all the dirt and dead skin from the day is expunged. After the shower, the body absolutely needs moisture added back in following the deep scrub, which is why Williams English follows up her scrub with a body oil—not just for hydration, but also for radiance.
- Body Scrub: Osea Undaria Cleansing Body Polish ($48)
- Body Oil: Clarins Aroma Tonic Treatment Oil - Visibly Firming Toning + Tightening Body Oil ($74)
- Body Perfume: Juliette Has a Gun Miami Shake ($34-$115)
Face care products
For facial care, Williams English used an array of products, all of which target specific locations. She then used items like a massage orb and a Gu Sha roller to massage the products into the skin.
- Face Mask: 111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask ($85-$240)
- Eye Patches: Mario Badescu Hydrogel Under Eye Patches ($22)
- Serum: Dr. Nigma Serum No. 1 ($185)
- Moisturizer: Alastin Regenerating Skin Nectar ($258)
- Second Moisturizer: Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream ($98-$550)
- Facial Mist: Allies of Skin Molecular Saviour Probiotics Treatment Mist ($68)
Hair care products
Williams English’s dark tresses look nice and healthy for a reason. Each product she used offers moisture, strength, shine and just about everything the hair needs to thrive. After she completed her hair care steps, she used a Dyson hair dryer (though any will do!) to style her hair.
- Shampoo: OLAPLEX N°.4FINE BOND MAINTENANCE® SHAMPOO ($16-$32)
- Rinse-Out Conditioner: Kératese Gloss Absolu Insta Glaze Anti-Frizz Conditioner ($25-$45)
- Leave-In Conditioner: OLAPLEX Nº.6 BOND SMOOTHER® ($30)
Williams English showed you the way; now you do the rest! So sit back, relax and enjoy some self-care this weekend—you deserve it!