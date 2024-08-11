Nina Adgal Jokes About the Annoying Habit Fiancé Logan Paul Can’t Get Rid of
While on set earlier this year, SI Swimsuit legend Nina Agdal candidly revealed one particular pet peeve she has about fiancé and “best friend” Logan Paul. The duo, who went public with their relationship at the end of 2022, announced in April that they are expecting their first baby together.
During the photo shoot for SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue this spring, the Danish model, who graced the front of the 2014 issue, was asked by 2018 cover girl Danielle Herrington what her biggest pet peeve is.
“I can think of one that my fiancé does, but I don’t want [to put him on blast],” she began before changing her mind. “Sure, I’m down. He can’t go anywhere ... he’s stuck with me anyways.”
Agdal then proceeded to share a silly little habit the internet personality and professional wrestler has never been able to get rid of: saying “ahhh” after every single sip of a hot drink that he takes.
“After every sip, I’m not kidding you. I’ll be sitting there and I’m like, ‘Is this still happening? We’re on sip 25 and we’re still doing it?’ I find it so funny,” she stated with a laugh. “I don’t want him to stop doing it because it‘s one of his little things, but if anyone else did it, I would be [so annoyed] like, ‘We gotta cut this out.’”
Paul, who had the sweetest words to say about his soon-to-be wife’s breathtaking photo shoot in Belize earlier this year, proposed to Agdal last summer.