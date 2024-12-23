Nina Agdal Was as Breathtaking as Her Mountain Backdrop With Daring Swimwear in Utah
Danish model Nina Agdal debuted with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit over a decade ago, jetting off to the beautiful Desroches Island in Seychelles to be photographed by James Macari. That 2012 photo shoot was a special one, needless to say, and the gorgeous spread of images—plus her wonderful personality—earned her the title of Rookie of the Year. Fresh-faced and eager to keep making a name for herself, Agdal was an absolute vision for her very first shoot. 12 years later, the now-32-year-old returned to the magazine for a special “Legends” photo shoot this year where she posed alongside other brand icons to celebrate the 60th anniversary.
Agdal has posed for the brand for a total of seven years—sometimes twice in one year—and each shoot has been so stunning and unique. Along with the “Legends” shoot, where she was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., the mom of one was also captured by Derek Kettela in Belize this year, proving her talent once more. Since her debut, we’ve seen countless stunning images of Agdal, making it hard to choose a favorite shoot. And while we can’t stop thinking about her photos from this year, we’re also still obsessed with her 2015 SI Swimsuit shoot, where she was photographed by Macari in Utah.
The backdrop of the Utah photo shoot was absolutely breathtaking as Agdal posed in front of picturesque mountains at the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. Donning ultra-daring and sexy swimsuits, Agdal was such a dream against the amazing scenery. Check out some of the most memorable shots from that iconic shoot below.
Becoming an official SI Swimsuit “Legend” this year was a big achievement for Agdal, who told us what the title meant to her. “Being an SI Swimsuit Legend is really special. It’s about being part of a group that’s not just about beauty. It’s about being kind, smart, unafraid to be yourself, and pushing boundaries where they need to be pushed,” she shared.
2024 has been major for Agdal, and not just because of her return to the brand after seven years. After getting engaged to Logan Paul last July in the gorgeous Lake Como, the celebrity couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Esmé Agdal Paul, this September.
While talking to SI Swimsuit, the Hillerød, Denmark native divulged how the holiday season has been as a first-time mom. “We had Santa and Mrs. Claus come to the house to visit and take a photo with Esmé. I hope to make that an annual tradition!” she said. “It will be so cute to have these moments and photos to look back at and she will probably be so excited when she's a little older and understands what's going on.”
In the name of reminiscing, you can also take a look at a behind the scenes video from Agdal's Utah photo shoot, where the team had to hike down a narrow path to get to their destination:
Clearly, the risky trek was the right choice in in the end because it delivered these unforgettable photos. “The reward and the payoff was totally worth it,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said in the video above.