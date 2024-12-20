Nina Agdal Opens Up About Motherhood and Preparing for the Holidays As a First-Time Mom
Nina Agdal has been synonymous with the SI Swimsuit brand for over a decade. The Danish model has graced its iconic pages with her effortless beauty and undeniable presence in locations like Belize, the Cook Islands and Australia. Her journey with the magazine began in 2012, when she made her debut on the pristine shores of Desroches Island, Seychelles. Since then, she has graced the issue seven times, becoming one of the most recognizable faces to ever appear within its pages.
Now, 12 years since her first brand photo shoot, Nina has entered a new chapter of her life as a mother. In September 2024, she welcomed her first child, Esmé Agdal Paul, with longtime partner Logan Paul, who she’s been with since 2022. Having often shared her excitement about starting a family, Agdal has embraced the joy of motherhood, savoring every moment of her first year as a new mom. Since announcing Esme's arrival in September on Instagram, Agdal has kept most moments with Esmé private. As the holiday season approaches, we caught up with Agdal to hear her thoughts on preparing for the festivities as a first-time mom.
How did your approach to the holidays change this year with a baby in tow?
“Since its Esmé's first Christmas, I wanted to make sure it felt really special for everyone! I definitely put extra effort into decorating and making sure the whole month of December has had that cozy holiday feeling because it goes by so quickly. I want to make sure I soak it all up and make the most of the holiday season because it will never be her first Christmas again.”
What’s the first holiday tradition you’re excited to start with Esmé?
“We had Santa and Mrs. Claus come to the house to visit and take a photo with Esmé. I hope to make that an annual tradition! It will be so cute to have these moments and photos to look back at and she will probably be so excited when she's a little older and understands what's going on.”
Is there a particular holiday tradition from your childhood that you’re eager to carry on now that you’re a mom?
“We would wake up to little gifts in our stockings every morning in December leading up to Christmas. Santa delivered the gifts overnight and I remember how much joy and excitement that brought me as a kid. We will continue to do that for Esmé. I am also excited to have her be a part of the decorating and Christmas cookie-making process. I have the best memories of those early December evenings with my mom where we would get into the spirit.”
What’s the best gift you’ve received as a new mom? Is there anything you’re secretly hoping for this holiday season?
“My fiancé gave me the most beautiful bracelet as a push present that I haven’t taken off. It will always remind me of the most incredible moment in our lives which was when Esmé was born. I really don’t have any Christmas wishes this year! I have everything I need and more. I'm more excited about giving gifts than receiving! We got some good presents for the people we love this year which is exciting.”
Do you have a holiday “survival tip” for other new moms out there? Anything to help make the season a little easier when you’re juggling so much?
“Yes! Hand the baby off to the people you love and trust when you can and want to. Being able to ask for help and an extra set of hands is a gift! Use that extra time to take a shower, get dressed and put on some makeup if you feel like it. Make yourself the priority for a bit and not cleaning or checking off items on the the practical mom to-do list. Getting yourself together to feel human makes all the difference! Also, play Christmas jazz music as much as you can to get in the spirit and feel cute being a new mama!”