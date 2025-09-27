Nina Agdal Shares Heartfelt Message for Daughter’s Birthday Alongside Sweet Family Photos
Nina Agdal has plenty of reasons to celebrate this week.
First off, the nine-time SI Swimsuit model—who officially reached the rank of “Legend” in 2024 with her glamorous photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., for the 60th Anniversary Issue—and her husband, YouTuber and PRIME brand owner Logan Paul, announced they recently bought their dream home in Puerto Rico. The new estate is luxurious and expansive, with Paul noting in a vlog that they purchased the mansion for a cool $32.5 million.
But amid all the unpacking and resituating that comes with a big home move, Agdal took a moment to sit down and share a sweet birthday message for her daughter, who turned one this week.
Happy birthday, Esmé!
Taking to Instagram to celebrate with her 1.9 million followers, Agdal shared a new eight-photo carousel featuring several intimate family photos of the mother and her baby girl. The cover snapshot was positively precious, with Agdal and Esmé sharing a giggle while posing for a selfie.
In fact, the one-year-old was all smiles for every single photo, whether munching on some snacks or posing beside a proud-looking Paul. The final entry in the birthday collection featured a short video of Agdal snuggling Esmé as she laughed—but be warned: the sheer adorableness of it is guaranteed to make anyone melt.
Fans (and famous friends) comment
And Agdal wasn’t the only one wishing her baby girl a very happy birthday, with several of the model’s followers and famous friends stopping by to share all of their well-wishes in the comment section:
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ESME ❤️❤️,” 2025 SI Swimsuit runway show model Remi Bader exclaimed before adding, “The rubbing noses video 😢.”
“So adorable! Happy Birthday,” Jay Shetty wrote.
“She is so perfect 🤍🤍🤍 happy first birthday! 🎀,” Sophia Nicole added.
“Happy birthday pretty girl! ❤️,” fellow SI Swimsuit Legend Hailey Clauson concluded.
A year of milestones
Saying 2025 has been a year filled with big moments for both Agdal and Paul would be an understatement, as the two have had a truly jam-packed 12 months.
Aside from the aforementioned purchase of their new home and the celebration of their child’s first trip around the sun, the couple also got married this summer after three years together. Taking to Lake Como, Italy, in their best designer looks, Agdal said “I do” to Paul while surrounded by family and friends.
So, here’s to a wonderful rest of 2025 for Agdal and her family, and a very happy birthday to Esmé!