A Glimpse Inside Nina Agdal and Logan Paul’s $32,500,000 Puerto Rico Dream House
2025 has been a big year for SI Swimsuit staple Nina Agdal and her husband, content creator and PRIME brand owner Logan Paul—and things just keep getting bigger.
For starters, the couple got married over the summer after approximately three years of dating (and the birth of their first child, Esmé) in a gorgeous Italian ceremony. And now, the pair are celebrating a whole new milestone: purchasing a new home—but not just any home, a $32.5 million mansion in Puerto Rico.
A peek inside
On Wednesday evening, Paul posted a new video to his YouTube page for his 23.6 million subscribers, where the content creator, brand founder and WWE superstar took fans along on a journey as the couple traveled to Puerto Rico to purchase their dream home.
The nearly 12-minute-long vlog began aboard a private jet with the newlyweds, their daughter and their dogs as the whole family set off for the island, where Paul already owned property previously—though he noted he was looking for an upgrade. The content creator spent the flight reminiscing about the purchase of his first home back in Los Angeles in 2017, before he bought his aforementioned first home in Puerto Rico.
It was then that the video cut to an outdoor shot of their new home, which boasted two stories with floor-to-ceiling windows, tropical landscaping complete with palm trees and a chic, modern design. Paul went on to reveal that he had been looking at homes in the area for a while; however, when he came across the one they decided on, he initially had some reservations.
“I’ve been looking at houses for like a year here. I’ve seen a lot of them. When I walked into this one, I had this feeling like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is probably too much’—but it’s so f***ing nice,” the YouTube star said. “I didn’t even want to show it to Nina at first because I knew she would love it, and it’s also really expensive—like $32.5 million. But I was like, you know what? This is sick. Oh man, I got a yard—a big yard and a big house. This is crazy.”
Unique Rooms and features
As Agdal and Paul made their way around their new property, they showed fans their lavish, all-white living room, complete with a streamlined staircase and multiple massive windows out to their patio. They then revealed that the home also had a private theater with stacked seats that reclined, fitted with plush cocoa fabric that looked extra luxe in the dim mood lighting.
Taking a step out into the Puerto Rican sunshine, the pair revealed a pool complete with a diving board and wicker seating on the patio. Paul paused while looking around to once again question if the location was “too much,” with Agdal quick to get the internet celeb back on track. The two were also visibly excited about the yard, specifically, as their previous home in Puerto Rico didn’t have the same space for their pets to run around.
Back inside, they showed a glimpse of the bedrooms and main bathrooms, which were also decked out in all-white with separate wood-lined walk-in closets and storage built into the walls for towels and other linens. Around the halfway point of the video, Paul finally sat down to sign all of the necessary paperwork, making the property officially theirs before kissing Agdal and his daughter and running out to jump into their pool to celebrate.
The video ended with Paul unpacking some of the couple’s things in one of the closets before he began showing his brother, Jake Paul, around the yard—and revealing one final surprise: the property also included a tennis court.