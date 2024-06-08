Nina Agdal Looks Breathtaking in Belize, Dons Starfish String Top
Nina Agdal is still gushing over her 2024 SI Swimsuit photos, and we totally understand why. We’re not sure we’ll ever get over the model’s return to the fold, either. The 32-year-old posed for photographer Derek Kettela on the breathtaking beaches of Belize, and served the most angelic, ethereal vibes in a series of cool, ultra-flattering all-white looks. One bikini in particular, however, stands out to us and the Danish superstar, who shared a selection of pics in the suit on Instagram on Friday.
Andi Bagus Mata Starfish Bralette, $59 and Mata Starfish Thong, $54.99 (andi-bagus.com)
The soon-to-be mom, who is expecting a baby girl with her fiancé, professional wrestler Logan Paul, donned the most beautiful starfish pearl bikini top and matching cheeky beaded thong bottoms from Andi Bagus. She accessorized with a textured white button-down top, left unbuttoned and tied in the front. Her long blonde-brown locks were loose and soaking wet for an effortless and mesmerizing look.
Agdal, who made her debut with the franchise in 2013, and was part of the trio featured on the 50th anniversary group cover the following year, showed off her toned and tan figure and impeccable modeling skills, proving that she truly is an SI Swimsuit icon. She participated in a legends photo shoot alongside other brand superstars who gathered in Hollywood, Fla., for a group photo shoot with Yu Tsai earlier this spring.
“Being an SI Swimsuit legend is really special. It’s about being part of a group that’s not just about beauty,” Agdal said. “It’s about being kind, smart, unafraid to be yourself, and pushing boundaries where they need to be pushed. There’s a lot of power in unity and supporting each other.”