Nina Agdal Was a Neon Dream in Bright Bikinis for Unforgettable SI Swimsuit Debut
Danish model Nina Agdal is a staple here at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, making her debut with the brand back in 2012 and posing for a total of seven issues. After a seven-year hiatus, the mom of one made her triumphant return to the magazine in 2024 to be featured as a legend, posing alongside 26 other brand icons in honor of its 60th anniversary. She also traveled to the beautiful beaches of Belize that year, where she was photographed by Derek Kettela.
No matter where Agdal jets off to for her latest photo shoot, we can always guarantee the spread of images will come out simply breathtaking. She proved as much with her very first SI Swimsuit photo shoot, where she donned neon two-pieces on the beaches of Desroches Island in Seychelles. Over a decade ago, the model impressed us with her undeniable talent and beauty, which led to her winning the title of Rookie of the Year.
As we reflect on Agdal’s introduction to SI Swimsuit, let’s travel back to 2012 and remember some of her flirtiest and cutest bikinis in the brightest of colors. Her tanned and toned figure shone in the sun and her long dirty blonde locks perfectly draped over her shoulders effortlessly. It’s no wonder she made quite an impression with her brand debut.
Agdal has traveled to some of the most beautiful locations in the world with SI Swimsuit, also including Hayman Island, Australia in ‘13, Zanzibar in ‘16 and Mexico in ‘17, just to name a few. She landed the cover in ‘14 when posing for James Macari’s lens alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge in the Cook Islands for the 50th anniversary issue—a truly unforgettable moment in brand history.
The Maxim cover girl, who gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Esmé Agdal Paul, in September, has been engaged to internet personality Logan Paul since July 2023. When reuniting with SI Swimsuit in 2024, Agdal discussed how great it felt to become a brand legend, as well as what life is like for her as she’s “growing up.”
“Being an SI Swimsuit Legend is really special,” she said while on set in Hollywood, Fla. “It’s about being part of a group that’s not just about beauty. It’s about being kind, smart, unafraid to be yourself, and pushing boundaries where they need to be pushed.”
When asked what she was most excited about in her life, Agdal shared, “I’m engaged, so I’m really excited for the next chapter in my life. Family, marriage and just doing that whole thing of adulthood, which is so new to me. Growing up is fun, I'm doing it!”
Her career and personal life have certainly evolved since her first SI Swimsuit shoot in 2012, but on some days we can’t help but reminisce on what put Agdal on the map.