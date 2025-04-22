Swimsuit

Before the Fame: Nina Agdal’s First SI Swimsuit Photos Are Just as Stunning as You Remember

The SI Swimsuit Legend has evolved with the magazine since her debut in 2012.

Natalie Zamora

Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Desroches Island, Seychelles.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Desroches Island, Seychelles. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

After being discovered in her hometown in Denmark and moving to the United States when she turned 18, Nina Agdal became an overnight success. In 2012, she made her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and returned to the magazine for five consecutive years with unbelievably gorgeous features. In 2024, she took part in the special “Legends” shoot in celebration of the 60th anniversary, posing for the magazine for the first time in seven years.

In the name of reminiscing, we’re looking back at Agdal’s first-ever SI Swimsuit photo shoot because it seriously deserves a revival. Take a look at one of our fav photos below and keep scrolling for more.

Nina Agdal poses in a bright orange and yellow bikini for her SI Swimsuit debut in 2012.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Desroches Island, Seychelles. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

At 19 years old, going on 20 that year, Agdal was a breathtaking vision while posing for James Macari on Desroches Island, Seychelles for the 2012 issue. The scenic location served as the perfect backdrop for this special talent to showcase her skills in front of the camera.

Nina Agdal poses in a bright blue and green bikini on the beach for her SI Swimsuit debut in 2012.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Desroches Island, Seychelles. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

See, we told her Agdal’s SI Swim debut is just as flawless as you remembered it. The mom of one, who has been engaged to famous YouTuber Logan Paul since 2023, was named Rookie of the Year for this simply divine feature. She’s now posed for 10 shoots with the magazine and has appeared on the cover of the 50th anniversary issue and the 60th.

Nina Agdal poses in a bright yellow and pink bikini on the beach for her SI Swimsuit debut in 2012.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Desroches Island, Seychelles. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Over the years, Agdal has also posed on the cover of prominent magazines like Maxim, Health, Elle, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and more. She’s made a name for herself on TV with appearances in shows like Ridiculousness, Entourage, Lip Sync Battle and most recently, Paul American and in 2013, she starred in a memorable Super Bowl ad for Carl’s Jr.

Nina Agdal poses in a neon bikini on the beach of Desroches Island for her SI Swimsuit debut in 2012.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Desroches Island, Seychelles. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

“I didn’t really know where it was,” Agdal recalled of traveling to Seychelles for her SI Swimsuit debut, “so I looked it up on Google, and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going next to Africa. It’s pretty far away.’ But I was super excited.”

“You’ll see a postcard of the most amazing island—that’s how it looks here,” she added while on location.

Nina Agdal poses in a bright yellow bikini bottom and clear visor on the beach for her SI Swimsuit debut in 2012.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Desroches Island, Seychelles. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Since her debut, Agdal has traveled to some of the most beautiful locations with the magazine, including places like Hayman Island, Australia, the Cook Islands, Zanzibar and more.

Nina Agdal poses in a bright coral and blue two-piece swimsuit on the beach for her SI Swimsuit debut in 2012.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Desroches Island, Seychelles. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

In addition to being initiated into the class of SI Swimsuit Legends in 2024, Agdal also traveled to Belize for a solo shoot which had us in awe. It’s amazing to see how far this powerhouse has come since her 2012 debut.

“Being an SI Swimsuit Legend is really special,” Agdal said while on set with the magazine last year. “It’s about being part of a group that’s not just about beauty. It’s about being kind, smart, unafraid to be yourself, and pushing boundaries where they need to be pushed.”

Published
Natalie Zamora
NATALIE ZAMORA

Natalie Zamora is a leader in the digital media space who specializes in entertainment and lifestyle topics. After graduating from Rutgers University where she majored in English and minored in Cinema Studies, she currently works as the VP of Entertainment Content, FanSided/SI Swimsuit at Minute Media. In addition to SI Swimsuit, her work can also be found on sites such as Winter is Coming, Mental Floss, and more. With a deep passion for pop culture, Natalie has her finger on the pulse of trending topics and loves to keep up with her favorite celebrities.

Home/SwimNews