Before the Fame: Nina Agdal’s First SI Swimsuit Photos Are Just as Stunning as You Remember
After being discovered in her hometown in Denmark and moving to the United States when she turned 18, Nina Agdal became an overnight success. In 2012, she made her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and returned to the magazine for five consecutive years with unbelievably gorgeous features. In 2024, she took part in the special “Legends” shoot in celebration of the 60th anniversary, posing for the magazine for the first time in seven years.
In the name of reminiscing, we’re looking back at Agdal’s first-ever SI Swimsuit photo shoot because it seriously deserves a revival. Take a look at one of our fav photos below and keep scrolling for more.
At 19 years old, going on 20 that year, Agdal was a breathtaking vision while posing for James Macari on Desroches Island, Seychelles for the 2012 issue. The scenic location served as the perfect backdrop for this special talent to showcase her skills in front of the camera.
See, we told her Agdal’s SI Swim debut is just as flawless as you remembered it. The mom of one, who has been engaged to famous YouTuber Logan Paul since 2023, was named Rookie of the Year for this simply divine feature. She’s now posed for 10 shoots with the magazine and has appeared on the cover of the 50th anniversary issue and the 60th.
Over the years, Agdal has also posed on the cover of prominent magazines like Maxim, Health, Elle, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and more. She’s made a name for herself on TV with appearances in shows like Ridiculousness, Entourage, Lip Sync Battle and most recently, Paul American and in 2013, she starred in a memorable Super Bowl ad for Carl’s Jr.
“I didn’t really know where it was,” Agdal recalled of traveling to Seychelles for her SI Swimsuit debut, “so I looked it up on Google, and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going next to Africa. It’s pretty far away.’ But I was super excited.”
“You’ll see a postcard of the most amazing island—that’s how it looks here,” she added while on location.
Since her debut, Agdal has traveled to some of the most beautiful locations with the magazine, including places like Hayman Island, Australia, the Cook Islands, Zanzibar and more.
In addition to being initiated into the class of SI Swimsuit Legends in 2024, Agdal also traveled to Belize for a solo shoot which had us in awe. It’s amazing to see how far this powerhouse has come since her 2012 debut.
“Being an SI Swimsuit Legend is really special,” Agdal said while on set with the magazine last year. “It’s about being part of a group that’s not just about beauty. It’s about being kind, smart, unafraid to be yourself, and pushing boundaries where they need to be pushed.”