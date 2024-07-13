NWSL’s Alex Morgan Dribbled a Soccer Ball in Bright Swimwear on SI Swimsuit Set in St. Lucia
Earlier this month, American soccer star Alex Morgan celebrated her 35th birthday. It was an appropriately festive affair, featuring a stunning orange dress and an afternoon on the water.
The milestone birthday got us thinking about the incredible legacy that Morgan has built on the soccer pitch and beyond. For years, she has served as a reliable member and captain of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT). She has been a difference-maker on various National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) teams. She has worked tirelessly to elevate the voices of fellow female athletes in various ways, including through the media company, TOGETHXR, which she co-founded with other powerful female athletes.
In other words, she is the definition of multi-faceted. That much has been clear since the start of her professional career, and she continues to prove it year after year on and off the field.
She certainly proved as much when she took to the beaches of St. Lucia for her third Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot. It was 2019, and Morgan knew the drill. Soccer ball in hand or at her feet, the pro posed for a series of powerful photos captured by Ben Watts. The feature was a testament to her strength as much as it was further proof of her impressive, boundless skill.
Joined by fellow USWNT members Crystal Dunn, Abby Dahlkemper and Megan Rapinoe, the California native left a lasting impression on us. That is to say, we’re still thinking about that trip in St. Lucia.
Here are some of her best photos from the feature.