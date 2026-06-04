Olandria Shares Go-to Foundation That Helped Her Beat the Heat During Swim Week

When it comes to surviving the sweltering heat of the Sunshine State, one thing beach-ready beauty lovers will never joke around about is finding their perfect foundation. After all, the product needs to not only outlast sweat and sun, but remain a luxe-looking base layer for every other product added on top of it—seriously, they don’t call it “foundation” for no reason!

And this week, reality TV sensation and rising fashion star Olandria let fans in on her go-to option, which she wore while celebrating her birthday on Friday, May 29, in Miami during Swim Week. While on location for the annual event, Olandria reminded fans precisely why she’s one of SI Swimsuit's 2026 rookies, modeling an array of trendy swimwear pieces in cool cuts and eye-popping colors.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 3, the model revealed she’d relied on the Impeccable Blurring Second-Skin Matte Foundation by Anastasia Beverly Hills during her Southern Florida stay, writing, “This foundation got me through the Miami heat and stayed intact the entire time” before sharing a link to shop for the product.

Anastasia Beverly Hills also shared a closer peek at one of Olandria’s many glowy glams for the events, detailing precisely how to achieve the star’s birthday-night-out look. “You chewed, devoured, cleaned the whole plate! 🙂‍↕️,” one fan penned in the comment section, with another user joking, “ABHLANDRIA 😍 SOOO GOOD.” Meanwhile, a third commenter quipped, “Adds to cart 🛒.”

And if that last comment spoke to you, we have good news! You can indeed shop Olandria’s recommended foundation just in time to add it to your own summertime makeup routine.

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Impeccable Blurring Second-Skin Matte Foundation | Anastasia Beverly Hills

The Impeccable Blurring Second-Skin Matte Foundation by Anastasia Beverly Hills promises “a medium to full-coverage, long-wearing formula that blurs pores, fine lines and wrinkles for up to 12 hours.” Available in a stunning collection of 44 shades, the velvet-matte finish is also listed as water-resistant, making it an ideal option for a day by the pool or an evening enjoying Miami’s vibrant nightlife.

And Olandria certainly knows a thing or two about how to perfect her glam for the summertime! As noted above, the former Love Island USA star made her SI Swimsuit debut this year. For her rookie shoot with the magazine, she traveled to the South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla., where she posed for photographer Katherine Goguen. You can check out Olandria’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery here.

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