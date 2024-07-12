Olivia Dunne Brings ‘Game of Thrones’ Queen Glamour to the ESPYs
Olivia Dunne is bringing her love for Game of Thrones all the way to the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards. The elite gymnast, who just announced she will be returning for a fifth and final season with the LSU Tigers, wore a magnificent, shiny bronze gown featuring a low-back, criss cross halter-neck and flowy silhouette to the Los Angeles event on July 11 at Dolby Theater. The 21-year-old, who presented an award at last year’s ceremony channeled her inner queen, or Khaleesi, Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) in the long-running fantasy-drama series, as her long blonde locks were smooth and curled at the ends with a few front pieces twisted and pinned back with gold leaf hair accessories.
The 2024 NCAA champion opted for a full-glam look, including a flawless base, sharp brows, dramatic dark lashes to make her light brown eyes pop, rosy blush and a matte mauve lip.
She even created a TikTok lip-syncing along to a popular audio from the show, which Dunne has recreated once before, when she dressed up as the character for Halloween last year.
“You’ve no right to a braid,” the New Jersey native mouthed while spinning around to show off her gown to her eight million followers. “You’ve won no victories yet.”
“Disney princess vibes,” one fan commented.
Dunne absolutely nailed her red carpet moment, striking a bold smolder in some pics, soft smiles in others and even playing with her dress to create some movement and drama and get the full effect of the gorgeous gown. After, all, she is a two-time SI Swimsuit model.
View her TikTok here, and see more pics below.