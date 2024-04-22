Olivia Dunne Celebrates LSU Gymnastics National Championship in Style
On Saturday, the LSU gymnastics team made history. In Forth Worth, Texas, the Tigers took home the National Championship title for the first time in program history.
The finals weren’t unfamiliar territory for the team. They have taken home the runner-up title four different times in the past, but each time have fallen short of a national title. This time, they flipped the script. They defeated California, Utah and Florida to take home the trophy.
Senior Olivia Dunne couldn’t have been more elated. The athlete, who has grown an impressive social media following during her four years at LSU, celebrated the victory in style. Standing in her purple and gold leotard and a gray “National Champions” T-shirt, Dunne smiled widely amid the celebratory confetti.
During the celebration, the 22-year-old hoisted the trophy alongside teammate junior KJ Johnson and sat in the confetti beside Haleigh Bryant, who won the 2024 individual national title along with Aleah Finnegan.
The team was all smiles as they huddled together around the massive trophy in their signature bright purple sparkly leotards.
For months, the Tigers have leaned into the champion mentality, donning crowns and sitting on thrones for their media day photos. On Saturday, the mentality became a reality with the win. “100% chance of purple reign,” Dunne accordingly captioned her series of celebratory photos from the day.
The senior couldn’t have capped off her college career in a better way. She’ll be hanging up her LSU leotard soon, but she’ll never forget this moment.