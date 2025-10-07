Olivia Dunne Is Dancing Around Her New Florida House to This Taylor Swift Song
Olivia Dunne has officially entered her Florida homeowner era.
The 23-year-old just shared the latest update in her post-grad glow-up: a brand-new house in Jupiter, Fla.
Naturally, she announced the milestone with the most Gen-Z, Swiftie-coded TikTok possible—dancing barefoot in her empty living room to a song from Taylor Swift’s newly released The Life of a Showgirl album.
Watch here.
Immaculate vibes
The retired LSU athlete who is a one-time NCAA women’s gymnastics champion, spun around to “The Fate of Ophelia,” the upbeat, girly pop opening track from Swift’s 12th studio album, giving fans a peek at the high-ceilinged, sun-drenched space she now calls a part-time home. The living room was unfurnished, but it featured hardwood floors, sleek black lighting fixtures and white walls—offering a modern, minimal canvas for the athlete-turned-entrepreneur to make her own.
The three-time SI swimsuit model, who starred on the cover of the 2025 magazine this May, wore a blue cropped tank and cheeky blue-and-white gingham fold-over spandex shorts, showing off her sculpted figure and sun-kissed post-summer glow. The outfit was equal parts cozy and flirty—perfect for dancing around, unpacking boxes and building furniture.
“this song got me like🕺🏼 #florida #taylorswift,” Dunne captioned the video shared with her 8 million followers with the most accurate emoji.
Fans filled the comments with congratulatory messages—and praise for her elite taste in music.
A strategic investment
While the New Jersey native’s content was playful and lighthearted, the property purchase is anything but impulsive. The move to Jupiter—an exclusive beach town known for its A-lister residents and privacy—is a major power play in Dunne’s growing investment portfolio. This new home comes just weeks after she debuted her new NYC apartment on TikTok, adding to a lifestyle that’s increasingly split between influencer and entrepreneur.
She was the highest-paid female college athlete for years and has already confirmed that she’s planning to grow her Livvy Fund, which helps female athletes navigate the world of NIL deals. Dunne also continues to secure top-tier partnerships with brands like Vuori, Fanatics Sportsbook and Amalfi Private Jets—riding private and styling in designer ’fits wherever she goes.
Money moves
With a reported net worth of approximately $6 million, Dunne remains a consistent name on Forbes’ Top Creators list. She’s turned NIL trailblazing into a full-blown empire—balancing social media stardom with modeling, public speaking and potential fashion ventures still to come.
From gymnastics mat to Miami real estate, Dunne is certainly living the dream, but also building her version of it.