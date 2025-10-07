Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne Is Dancing Around Her New Florida House to This Taylor Swift Song

The SI Swimsuit cover girl and retired NCAA gymnast is growing her property portfolio.

Ananya Panchal

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne has officially entered her Florida homeowner era.

The 23-year-old just shared the latest update in her post-grad glow-up: a brand-new house in Jupiter, Fla.

Olivia Dunne attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Olivia Dunne / Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Naturally, she announced the milestone with the most Gen-Z, Swiftie-coded TikTok possible—dancing barefoot in her empty living room to a song from Taylor Swift’s newly released The Life of a Showgirl album.

Watch here.

Immaculate vibes

The retired LSU athlete who is a one-time NCAA women’s gymnastics champion, spun around to “The Fate of Ophelia,” the upbeat, girly pop opening track from Swift’s 12th studio album, giving fans a peek at the high-ceilinged, sun-drenched space she now calls a part-time home. The living room was unfurnished, but it featured hardwood floors, sleek black lighting fixtures and white walls—offering a modern, minimal canvas for the athlete-turned-entrepreneur to make her own.

The three-time SI swimsuit model, who starred on the cover of the 2025 magazine this May, wore a blue cropped tank and cheeky blue-and-white gingham fold-over spandex shorts, showing off her sculpted figure and sun-kissed post-summer glow. The outfit was equal parts cozy and flirty—perfect for dancing around, unpacking boxes and building furniture.

“this song got me like🕺🏼 #florida #taylorswift,” Dunne captioned the video shared with her 8 million followers with the most accurate emoji.

Fans filled the comments with congratulatory messages—and praise for her elite taste in music.

A strategic investment

While the New Jersey native’s content was playful and lighthearted, the property purchase is anything but impulsive. The move to Jupiter—an exclusive beach town known for its A-lister residents and privacy—is a major power play in Dunne’s growing investment portfolio. This new home comes just weeks after she debuted her new NYC apartment on TikTok, adding to a lifestyle that’s increasingly split between influencer and entrepreneur.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She was the highest-paid female college athlete for years and has already confirmed that she’s planning to grow her Livvy Fund, which helps female athletes navigate the world of NIL deals. Dunne also continues to secure top-tier partnerships with brands like Vuori, Fanatics Sportsbook and Amalfi Private Jets—riding private and styling in designer ’fits wherever she goes.

Money moves

With a reported net worth of approximately $6 million, Dunne remains a consistent name on Forbes’ Top Creators list. She’s turned NIL trailblazing into a full-blown empire—balancing social media stardom with modeling, public speaking and potential fashion ventures still to come.

From gymnastics mat to Miami real estate, Dunne is certainly living the dream, but also building her version of it.

Swim Edit newsletter. Get SI Swimsuit’s Free Newsletter. light. Sign Up

More Olivia Dunne

feed

Published |Modified
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/SwimNews