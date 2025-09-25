Olivia Dunne Gives Fans a ‘House Tour’ of New NYC Apartment
Olivia Dunne is officially a New Yorker.
The 22-year-old kicked off her latest chapter with a cheeky TikTok apartment tour set to Sabrina Carpenter’s viral “House Tour” track from Man’s Best Friend, and yes—she nailed every beat. “Do you want the house tour?” Carpenter croons in the audio. “I could take you to the first, second, third floor. And I promise none of this is a metaphor. I just want you to come inside.” The content creator lip-synched the playful, suggestive lyrics and gave fans a playful peek inside her brand-new NYC apartment.
Watch Dunne’s apartment tour TikTok here.
While the space is still bare—save for a few boxes and bags—the energy was unmatched. In the clip, she opens the oven and pulls out a small tray, then seconds later sprawls out on her stomach across the kitchen counter with her feet kicking back and forth. The apartment may be empty, but Dunne’s personality filled every frame.
Dressed in a sleek black midi dress that hugged her sculpted frame to perfection, the New Jersey native looked effortlessly glamorous. Her long blonde locks were styled in soft curls and secured in a black claw clip, with a few face-framing pieces left loose. Her glam was glowy, fresh and radiant, featuring brushed-up brows, a flawless base, fluttery lashes and a glossy pink pout.
“Welcome to my nyc apartment tour 😽 #nyc #apartment #newyork,” the retired LSU gymnast, who is a one-time NCAA Champion, captioned the post.
Before moving into her current NYC spot, Dunne nearly made headlines for a very different real estate move—buying Babe Ruth’s former apartment. In a viral TikTok from July, the three-time SI Swimsuit model and 2025 cover girl revealed she was denied by the building’s co-op board just days before picking up her keys, despite planning to pay in cash and even hiring an interior designer.
“I didn’t want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth’s apartment—that would be, like, criminal,” she joked. Dunne kept things lighthearted, later quipping, “For all I know, they could’ve been Alabama fans and I went to LSU.”
Watch Dunne’s viral TikTok here.
Though she’s fresh off a summer of jet-setting—from New York Fashion Week to LSU tailgates—this move to Manhattan marks a new era for the former NCAA gymnast. Dunne is now fully leaning into her influencer and entrepreneurial era.
She’s also one of the highest-paid content creators in the country, consistently earning spots on Forbes’s Top Creators list and making waves with her Livvy Fund, an initiative dedicated to expanding NIL opportunities for female college athletes.